Bernie Sanders predicts Texas victory in both November Super Tuesday elections – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Bernie Sanders predicts victory in Texas not only in the Democratic primary but in the November general elections.

The Vermont senator adopted the tone of a candidate who already secured the nomination before thousands of supporters who filled a basketball court on the campus of the University of Houston on Sunday.

Referring to supporters of President Donald Trump, Sanders said: "Don't tell anyone because these people get very agitated and nervous,quot; before continuing: "We will win here."

The senator said that if the working class, blacks and Texan Hispanics "go out to vote," Super Tuesday will prevail on March 3 and in November.

