Benji Madden credits Cameron Diaz and his son for filling him with & # 39; so much gratitude & # 39;

The Good Charlotte star shares a sweet message about her family three three months after her actress wife gave birth to her first child, a healthy girl.

Cameron Diazhusband Benji Madden sprouted over his new family in a sweet post.

The actress and she Good charlotte The rocker husband announced that they were new parents of his daughter Raddix last month, January 2020 in an Instagram post and, returning to the platform, the 40-year-old guitarist reflected on his new role as a father.

"My wife and daughter fill me with such gratitude," Benji wrote on Instagram along with a drawing of some roses. "Every day I feel very lucky."

He added: "I just wanted to say it out loud! Much love and best wishes."

The baby, who was born on December 30, 2019, is called Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden.

"She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news," Diaz wrote in announcing the happy news.

He also said that the couple has a "strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little one" and refused to share more information or photographs online.

The fiercely private couple married in 2015. Raddix is ​​the first child of the stars.