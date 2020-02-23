Ben Simmons leaves the Philadelphia 76ers clash against Milwaukee Bucks from the start with a back injury | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, Ben Simmons, is expected to undergo an MRI after exiting Saturday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks after only five minutes of injury.

The Australian, who won Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, was set aside for back pain from the game against the Nets earlier this week and seemed to hurt his back in the early stages of defeat 119-98 of the Sixers in the Fiserv Forum.















1:43



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' trip to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 18 of the NBA



Simmons has played in 214 of 221 possible regular season games in the last three seasons, but left the game after five minutes, after scoring five points and catching two rebounds.

ESPN He reported that the Sixers are concerned about the nature of the injury and hope to have a clearer picture after a test on Sunday.

Image:

Ben Simmons was seen leaving the court after his injury



Simmons has averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds this season and leads the NBA in steals.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.