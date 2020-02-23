Ben Affleck reveals that he is looking for trust and mutual respect in the next relationship

Ben Affleck has been talking a lot lately about his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner and his struggles with alcohol and addiction while promoting his new movie. The way back. But, in his last interview, the 47-year-old actor is looking to the future.

Affleck recently sat down with Tonight entertainment Rachel Smith, along with her The way back Co-stars Melvin Gregg and Charles Lott Jr. And revealed what they are looking for in their next relationship.

"I don't know, trust? And care, mutual respect and all kinds of usual things," Affleck said. "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting … However, It happens when it happens. It's not what you can force. "

In his new movie, Affleck plays a basketball coach who is struggling with his own addiction problems, and the Oscar winner says his personal experience gave him an "advantage." He explained that he had full access to his emotions and felt that he was "ready to make a heavy piece based on performance."

Affleck is aware that in the current times of paparazzi and social networks the personal life of celebrities is becoming news, and he knew that he would have to face such questions. The interesting thing for him with The way back is that he could define that story and the way he sees it, which is a story of hope.

Affleck said that making the film a form of therapy because of his emotional honesty, and remember that Gregg's first day on set was one that required him to show real vulnerability and humility. Affleck explained that young men are not encouraged or taught to show such things, and Gregg did it with courage and excellence.

For me, that really set the tone, like, ‘OK, let's really put this on. We're going to be honest about this story and we're going to … be vulnerable & # 39; ”said Affleck.

Affleck says you have to be vulnerable to some extent to generate empathy in the audience, and if you stop and hide everything, the audience won't mind the story. He says that the goal of making a movie is to attract the public and generate compassion, enthusiasm and care for the characters.

Ben Affleck says that the idea that life improves and that you can improve and overcome your obstacles is important to him, and that is the approach he liked about the movie.

The way back It is scheduled to reach cinemas across the country on March 6.



