Ben Affleck credits Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for helping him get sober

Ben Affleck has praised "wonderful" Bradley Cooper Y Robert Downey Jr. for supporting him in his struggle with sobriety.

The "League of Justice"Star has undergone rehabilitation treatment three times in the last two years in an attempt to conquer his alcohol problems once and for all, and reveals that some famous friends, who have previously overcome similar problems, have given a step forward to offer your help, continue your sober journey.

In a sincere interview in the breakfast program "Good morning america"Affleck shared," Guys I found, like Bradley and Robert, have been very helpful and helpful. They are wonderful men. "

Cooper has been clean since the age of 29, after fighting alcohol and drug dependencies, while Downey, Jr. managed to defeat his addiction demons in 2003, after years of mishaps, which led to a series of convictions for drugs and even to jail.

Affleck is not the only famous face that Cooper has offered a sobriety guide for: Brad Pitt recently credited the "A star has been born"actor / director with helping him clean his act.

Meanwhile, Affleck, 47, also talked about his history of depression, for which he has been taking medication for more than two decades.

"I get depressed, I take antidepressants, they are very useful for me," he admitted. "I took them since I was 26 years old, several different types. I changed and tried this and tried that."

However, recipes have not always been good for your physical health. "Sometimes, they (doctors) don't tell you about any horrible side effects," Affleck said, "and you come back and say," Why do I weigh 60 pounds more? And they say: "Oh, well, you got a little fat & # 39; and it's like, & # 39; Oh, well, thanks! & # 39; "