Beach widows: war, death and the battles of those left behind | War

I remember when the tombstone finally arrived. I could see it from the street when I entered the cemetery, a gray rectangle on a patch of red clay.

My chest tightened as I walked to his grave, the small American flags that I had placed around him months before blowing in the wind.

I sat next to the grave and watched the ants march towards a hole that I imagined led directly to my husband. It made me think of disappearing, in his lifeless body, in the time that had passed since I buried him, and in the effect that time has on the bodies. I made a face.

I began to read the words engraved in granite, the same ones that I struggled to write on the gravestone paperwork months before. His first name, his middle name, his last name, a sigh of relief. And then, my relief turned to disappointment. "Persian Gulf," he said instead of "Operation Iraqi Freedom." His Purple Heart had not been mentioned either. I was devastated.

Negligence, I think, is what killed my husband, and he remained careless even after his death.

The pump and pain medications.

My husband was born in a working family, a very reckless family, a God fearing family.

His mother worked at Dollar General for as long as he could remember and loved him, his firstborn, mostly in the world. His dad was a truck driver and he left a lot to make ends meet. A calm and kind man, he liked to remind everyone how proud he was of his eldest son.

It is true that my husband, one of four children, was proud to join the Marine Corps after high school. He gave him a purpose, even great pride, to serve his country. But it is also true that, born poor, he was not given many options in life. The military had insurance, scholarships, living wages, a stable home, things I was not used to. The Marine Corps made sense to him.

Three years before signing his life, the United States went to war with Afghanistan. And a year after that, he would go to war in Iraq. A bomb took its leg in its second deployment. Pain relievers took his life. He was 25 when his body was found.

Tombstone

I'm not sure why I ever felt attached to that tombstone. I remember the value it took to complete the proper paperwork to get the tombstone first. He was 24 years old, and the first question on the form read: "NAME OF DEATH TO ENROLL IN THE HEAD OR THE MARKER."

I imagined my husband's name, 22 symbols that formed three words meant to represent him. I imagined his face when I first met him, a 13-year-old boy born and raised in the same small town that was his father, a jagged smile, a Southpark shirt with one of the main characters in the cartoon, Cartman, in the front and the words "I'm not fat, I'm boned!"

I wrote his name on the line, and it was official. He was dead. I was a widow

Maybe I had stuck to the gravestone before it arrived. I took months if I remember correctly, and it felt like torture.

Day after day I visited him only to find a blank grave. He looked so unloved. I hated myself for not filling out paperwork before.

I had been buried for months before I had enough courage to even print it. Then I had to read the questions. Then answer them. Then find a fax machine. Fax it I could barely feed myself after planning his funeral and burying him. Everything was too much.

Then, when paperwork was finally sent, it felt like an important achievement, something I could be proud of. I returned home, bathed and cried until the water cooled.

Perhaps it is that his name was permanently scribbled in stone, and that means something in some way. It's not like that? His name, a group of words that almost no longer exist in the world, exists so permanently in this meaningless artifact and somehow, somehow, somehow it also exists again. Maybe? I know his weight as if I knew his hands on my cheeks before he kissed me. I know the freshness of your stone. He knew the heat of his skin. The bright gray, the hard edges, his prominent nose, his deep brown eyes. They are connected in some way.

(Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

Widows

I had to fill out the same damn paperwork I was afraid to do the first time. Print. Read. Reply. Fax. Wait. It was even more unbearable the second time, my sadness and fear now became enraged. Again, the new tombstone took months to arrive.

I visited him as often as I could, each time hoping to find a new stone with the right war. But then, when it finally arrived, there was no moment of relief, because the new mistake was immediately obvious: it had been placed at the foot of his grave, the original still in the head. Now, he seemed unloved, I thought.

I thought about the pointless war that led us here, in every doctor who ignored me when I said that I thought I might be addicted to the pain relievers that had been prescribed for him, that they finally told me about his death almost 24 hours after they found his body. .

Distressed or furious or somewhere in between, I called the only two people who were sure they would get it, Tara and Kristin, whose names I changed for privacy.

I met them in a retreat for military widows only a few months after my husband's death. He had just turned 25, and they were both younger years.

We all went to New Orleans with a non-profit organization called The American Widow Project. It was a "return retreat,quot; where we helped rebuild a house that had been devastated by Hurricane Katrina. We put drywall, paint, sand and scrape, everything we could with the limited carpentry knowledge we had.

We were very young women who had experienced a great loss in a city that had experienced much more. In New Orleans, I learned that helping others and finding a community is powerful when navigating immense sadness. We were there to rebuild a house for a stranger but, in the process, we also built bonds that would help us survive our own pain.

Although the widows of the group were from all over the country, Tara, Kristin and I lived an hour apart, so we not only kept in touch, but we became very close. We put a name, the widows of the beach, for our proximity to the Gulf coast.

The honor of my husband

I felt that nobody understood me like them and nobody would. We share something sacred: an understanding of the world that most would not learn until they were older or, at least, until their brains were fully developed. We had buried our loved ones. We had to say goodbye to our most important people and then learn to navigate most of our lives without them.

"I need your help," I told the beach widows. When I explained the problem with the dual tombstones, they encountered my sadness and anger and suddenly I felt powerful.

We would be like Valkyrie on the night sent by Odin to protect the warriors and guide the worthy killed to Valhalla. If no one else would protect my husband's honor, if no one else fought for his peaceful rest, we would do it. "When are we going to do this?" they said.

I arrived early at the cemetery. I wanted to spend time alone with my husband. We took pictures: one for me, then one spilled over his grave.

An older woman passed by and nodded with a stiff smile. I looked at her and wondered if she would also be there to see her husband, but instead of stopping at a grave, she simply walked slowly along each row of them, reading about the people buried there. When the beach widows arrived, the woman was already gone. Tara opened the door of her car. "I have wine," he said and opened my boot.

Trust and control

We sat around his grave, drinking Cabernet from the red cups Alone, waiting for the night to fall. We saw the sunset behind the pines, we saw the pines transform their familiar three-dimensional shapes into smooth and black silhouettes, into ghosts. When there was only a glow on the horizon and we were sure that it was dark enough so that the people who passed could not see us from the road, we got on all fours and felt the sandy soil by the lower edges of the tombstone. It was deeper than it looked and the dried clay was difficult to penetrate with bare fingers.

"I should have brought a shovel," I told him, sure we had been defeated.

Tara, without batting an eye, pulled a bottle of wine from her back pocket as if she had done this before, as if that was precisely why she had brought it.

"To hell with this," she said, sinking the metal into the clay, removing a small shovel filled at the same time, pieces of brown hair stuck to the sweat of her forehead, until we could put our fingers under.

"At three," I said. The widows nodded, then: "One, two, raise!"

It took us all three to take the tombstone to my car. As usual, it was a disaster, especially my boot, so I had to take my shoes, bills, wallets and beach clothes to make room. We stared at the tombstone, our hands on our hips, Kid Cudi's Day & # 39; N Nite playing so loud that my car vibrated to the beat.

Seeing the stone block with my husband's name inside the trunk of my car surrounded by so many ridiculous things, I felt bad as if we had thrown his body there. But he also felt powerful. For the first time after my husband's death, I felt that I had gained some control over my pain.

Not only that, but I had trusted these women and they didn't disappoint me. I had been disappointed so many times that I wasn't sure I could trust anyone. I had felt alone for so long. That night I realized that I just needed to find the right people. With the widows of the beach, I was not alone.

Widow humor

I carried the tombstone with me for six years. I couldn't imagine him alone in a dump, only in the forest, just as I imagined in that hole in the ground.

Instead, he stayed at my house, usually on the back porch next to a couple of plastic chairs that the last owner of the place had left behind.

I made sure to keep it somewhere visible. I liked its rarity. It made me feel safe, like admitting a fault before someone calls you for that.

When the widows came from the beach, we took turns making jokes about what I could do with them.

"I think it would be a big coffee table," Kristin once offered. "I mean, what conversation starter."

"I say put it on your doorstep. F ** k welcome mats. It will scare people you don't like anyway," Tara said. "It is perfect."

We all laugh. We call this "widowed humor,quot; and we mostly keep it for ourselves, only using it in others when we wanted them to feel uncomfortable or leave us alone.

It is also true that the tombstone made me feel more normal. For a long time, pain ran through my life. He could barely drive without having to stop so the tears could dry.

Everything reminded me of my husband, and sometimes the sadness was so great that I felt lost in him, like floating in infinite space, stirring so that something solid would cling only that there was nothing.

Everyone continued to live their lives after his death, the Earth continued to orbit the sun, and I was trapped in a world of suffering and sadness.

Seeing that heavy gravestone on the ground like an anchor, reminded me that my suffering was real. My husband died. I had a reason to be sad. It made me feel punished, so I held on to it.

(Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi / Al Jazeera)

A link of terrible circumstances.

And then, six years after my husband's death, I lost it when I moved all over the country. At first, I didn't realize. For years, I somehow forgot that I once had the thing. When I finally remembered, I was devastated, but not because I was gone. I was ashamed that I had separated so much from him that I had lost him.

What I realized was that, somehow, the tombstone was entangled in my pain. When my grief disappeared, so did the tombstone. I was surprised that I had barely noticed that none had left.

I wondered if I was a bad widow to be happy, to free myself from the weight I had been carrying for so long.

Everyone talks about how to deal with pain, but nobody talks about how to feel once it disappears.

My friendship with the widows of the beach also vanished. The life we ​​shared together when young widows were divided into three new ones, all in different directions like relationships often at that age. That way, I guess, we were very normal.

Tara found love again, had two beautiful children and moved across the country to a large piece of land in the middle of the mountains, far from where we met. Kristin graduated with a degree in biology but not before meeting her future husband in the university library. She stayed near the beach that we bear our name and gave birth to a daughter with plump cheeks. I moved to the dream state of Oregon with a man I love very much. I obtained my MFA in nonfiction and I am pursuing my dream of being a writer and farmer. We all prosper on our own.

Maybe we will meet again in our new lives. Or maybe we met exactly when we were supposed to and those few years together are all we will have.

Although it saddens me to admit that we are not as connected as before, I am also grateful. What this means is that we achieved it. We survived the pain that united us, and we no longer carry the kind of weight that is needed to support three people. The hard truth is that we no longer need each other.

Even so, when I visit my husband's grave again, I am grateful for the widows of the beach and our link of terrible circumstances, those years of clinging to hope, that night in the cemetery when we drank wine from red and lonely glasses. I took out a gravestone and carried it to the trunk of my car.