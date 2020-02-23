B. Smith, model turned restorer and lifestyle expert, dies at 70

Barbara "B,quot; Smith, the daughter of a steel worker who became one of the best black models on magazine covers in the 1970s and later turned her glamor and personality into companies such as restaurateur, television presenter and expert in lifestyle, he died on February 22 at his home in East Hampton, New York. York She was 70 years old.

His death was announced in a statement by his family. Smith was diagnosed in 2013 with early-onset Alzheimer's disease and closed his restaurants, in Manhattan, on Long Island and at Union Station in Washington, D.C., for the next two years. She went on to defend Alzheimer's research with her husband and caregiver, Dan Gasby, with whom he published a 2016 book, "Before I Forget."

Smith – she shortened her first name to the initial "B,quot; during her modeling career, was widely regarded as a leading African-American businesswoman in fields that had long been unacceptable to minorities.

She wrote books, started a magazine and had a syndicated television show, all focused on entertainment and hostess. Although his audience transcended the race, it was often described as a "black Martha Stewart." Smith said he found the comparison "a bit tired."

"Martha Stewart has introduced herself doing the things that domestic and African Americans have done for years," he once told New York magazine. “We were always expected to remake the chairs and use everything in the garden. This is the legacy I have left. Martha just arrived first.

In his youth, Smith enjoyed cooking and sewing, but he felt unwanted at the 4-H club in his hometown of western Pennsylvania. To meet his emerging interests, she said once, he founded a home economics club and was appointed president.

After starting his modeling career in Pittsburgh, Smith signed with the prominent Wilhelmina agency in New York. In 1976, she became one of the first black models to appear on the front of Mademoiselle magazine.

That cover, along with his frequent appearances in publications such as Ebony and Essence, launched a career as a model that took her to fashion capitals like Paris and Milan, and to the best restaurants in those cities. Later, he tried to play his menus at home for friends on the track set.

Smith's subsequent attempts at a pop singing career failed, although for his credit as a trend maker he hired the future soul star Freddie Jackson as a backup singer. He also tried to break into the performance, but discovered, he told New York magazine, that black actors were hired only to "play drug addicts or prostitutes or people left behind by drug addicts or prostitutes."

Invoking his passion for food for a long time, he became involved in the hospitality industry and made his way into the management of Ark Restaurants Corp. By partnering with that company, he opened his eponymous bistro in the theater district of New York in 1986

A second B. Smith restaurant opened at Union Station in 1994; a critic called it "the greatest dining room on the hill and maybe in the city,quot;. Another followed in the exclusive Sag Harbor, New York, in 1998. His cuisine was often described as high-end soul food. Some restaurant critics discovered that the establishments emphasized modern decor over consistency in the kitchen, but they became popular social gathering places favored especially by black professionals.

"In these restaurants you could say that we are now investment bankers and lawyers and partners in consulting firms," ​​said Lawrence Otis Graham, author of "Our kind of people: within the black upper class of the United States," he told The Washington Post in a statement. Interview 2014.

"You couldn't take the customers and people with whom you were trying to do business to the outdated soul and pop food restaurants that existed before their restaurants," he continued. "She brought a kind of high-end enamel to the soul food restaurant business."

Smith's business relationship with Ark Restaurants later grew sour, and she and her second husband, Gasby, finally bought their partner.

His first book, "B. Smith's Entertainment and Cooking for Friends,quot; (1995), included plans for a cocktail party, a romantic Valentine's Day meal, a beach picnic, an elegant evening, and a Kwanzaa-Christmas buffet .

Subsequent volumes included "Rituals and celebrations,quot; (1999) and "B. Smith Southern style cuisine,quot; (2009). Recipes included the common (macaroni and cheese) and the gourmet (aubergines stuffed with crocodile). "I am not a chef "He told The Post." I am a cook. "

In the 1990s, Smith launched the television show "B. Smith With Style," which he presented and was syndicated by Hearst Entertainment and B. Smith Style magazine. His lifestyle empire came to include a line of furniture and a collection in Bed, Bath and Beyond.

"I felt we needed ideas that addressed a new generation," he once wrote, "too busy and creative for commodities such as expensive catering or gold leaf calligraphy."

Barbara Elaine Smith was born in Everson, Pennsylvania, on August 24, 1949. Her father was a steelworker, and her mother, who she credited with helping her teach her how to host, was a maid.

Smith said she persuaded her father to allow her to enroll in the John Robert Powers modeling program only after she described it as a finishing school. One of her first jobs was as a ground hostess for Trans World Airlines at Pittsburgh International Airport.

As an aspiring model, he endured frequent rejections before being selected in 1969 for the Ebony Fashion Fair, a traveling fashion show, before signing with the Wilhelmina agency.

His first marriage, with Donald Anderson, ended in divorce. Survivors include Gasby, whom he married in 1992, and a stepdaughter, Dana, both from East Hampton; and two brothers

As Smith's health and memory deteriorated in recent years, her husband began dating again, angering some of Smith's followers even as he continued to take care of her at home. Gasby told The Post last year that he had introduced Mrs. Smith to his girlfriend, although it was not clear if she understood the nature of their relationship. "If,quot; This Is Us "and,quot; Modern Family "came together, it would be us," he said.

Smith was a spokesperson for several bathroom, kitchen and kitchen products and, in 2011, appeared in "Love, Loss and What I Wore," an off-Broadway play written by sisters Nora and Delia Ephron based on an Ilene Beckerman book on Trendy place in the lives of women.

"Being a model is a matter of fantasy," Smith once said. "And so it is entertaining."

Harrison Smith of the Washington Post contributed to this report.