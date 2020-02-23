Ayushmann Khurrana responds to Donald Trump's comment on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana never ceases to surprise us with his choice of movies and characters. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he addresses the issue of homosexuality and leads the charge against homophobia, which unfortunately is still a large part of our society. The film premiered on February 21 and received great recognition from critics and the public, which is also evident in box office numbers.

Now, it seems that Ayushmann's latest film has not only impressed the audience in our country, but is also receiving some love abroad. Human rights activist and LGBTQ + activist Peter Tatchell shared a tweet praising Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His tweet read: "A new #Bollywood romantic comedy with a gay romance hopes to conquer the elderly, after the decriminalization of homosexuality. Hooray!"

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Ayushmann was asked about his response to this. The actor responded by saying: "It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQ rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQ community in the US. Receive your support. You should definitely watch our movie, it is very important for him. Do it through comedy it’s important because it’s a great taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and take a message home. I’ll end the day I stop taking risks.

Way to go Ayushmann Khurrana!