Auction House founder tours the "largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Since the founding of SCP Auctions in 1979, David Kohler has had in his hands some of the most precious artifacts in the history of American sport.

Kohler covets the memories of the Lakers and said his collection is the most complete of all, including the transfer of the Minneapolis franchise to Los Angeles.

"It's the largest collection of Lakers memories in the world, and I've been collecting for the past 35 years," Kohler said. "There are actually more than 2,000 pieces, which is quite crazy."

The collection includes several Kobe Bryant t-shirts, a signed ticket for his 81-point game, a box of cigarettes from his senior year in the league signed by the entire team, the cast of when he broke his wrist his rookie year, his cordon of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing that he signed and the shoes he wore in one of his final presentations also signed.

"We hope that one day this will be a more public place for everyone to see, all Lakers fans, really all basketball fans," Kohler said. "It brings many emotions."

Kohler gave Up News Info Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill a behind-the-scenes look at the memorabilia he has collected over the years and stores them in a 1,200 square foot space.

"Standing near where we are right now in the room, Magic told me:" You know that Kobe is the best Laker of all time. "And I say," Wow, that's something that comes from Magic Johnson, & # 39 ; ”Kohler said. "We lost a special person, that's for sure."