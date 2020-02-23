As India's economy sinks, even the Trump brand is struggling

In Trump Towers Pune, which was completed a few years ago as the first project in India named Trump, only seven of 46 units are occupied, according to building employees and others with knowledge of occupation and sales.

The real estate market is now so weak that the Trump family members in Pune decided not to even try, at least for now, to sell half of the luxury apartments in the complex, which are sold retail. approximately 35 percent more than comparable properties.

Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram, a technology center near New Delhi, have projects under the Trump brand. The agreements in India were negotiated before Mr. Trump was elected, and the Trump family said they were contractually bound to comply. But the decision to move forward has generated conflict of interest questions about the combination of presidential duties with family businesses.

Panchshil Realty, who built the towers in Pune, did not answer questions sent by email. Through a spokesman, the company's president, Atul Chordia, declined to comment.

When asked to comment on their projects in India, the Trump organization and one of its India-based partners did not question that its real estate projects in India, particularly in Pune and Mumbai, have faced challenges due to the recession in the real estate sector deluxe. market.

But they argued that although they are also suffering, their sales are still better than others in the market.

"Despite the slowdown in India, Trump is still the most sought after luxury residential brand in the country," Kalpesh Mehta, developer of unfinished projects in Kolkata and Gurugram, said in a statement.