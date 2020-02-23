Arsenal 3 – 2 Everton

Arsenal reached the top in a five-goal thriller when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double gave them a 3-2 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Super Sunday.

Fit, Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring for Everton after just 49 seconds with an intuitive acrobatic effort, but Eddie Nketiah matched his second Premier League goal from the bright center of Bukayo Saka (27).

Aubameyang put Arsenal forward with a clean finish inside the box (33), but Richarlison hit the Everton level at the end of the half as the hosts could not clear an established piece (45 + 4) in a game where the solidity Defensive was not the order of the day.

It took only 22 seconds for Arsenal to regain the lead in the second half through Aubameyang's header (46), before Calvert-Lewin lost two good chances in the end.

The result means that Arsenal beat Everton in ninth, seven points out of the first four with 11 to play. The Everton is one point further back in the 11th.

Whats Next?

Arsenal now hosts Olympiakos on their return of 32 Europa League games on Thursday at 8pm, before going to Portsmouth on March 2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup at 7.45pm. Everton receives Manchester United on Super Sunday at 2 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League.