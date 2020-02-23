Ari Fletcher teases Alexis Skyy's disabled daughter in the middle of a fight

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He is not having it after MoneyBagg's girlfriend I says of his daughter: & # 39; You have a daughter with a disability that makes her look normal & # 39 ;.

Fight between Ari Flecther Y Alexis Skyy It continues to heat up. This time, MoneyBagg YoThe latter's girlfriend decided to bring the latter's daughter, Alaiyah Grace, to the fight and, naturally, it didn't suit Alexis, who responded in a series of fiery clapbacks.

It all started after Ari accused Alexis of being "obsessed" with her in an Instagram post that had already been deleted. "Stop talking about people's appearance and you have a daughter with disabilities that makes her look normal, may God bless her. Just let her go …," he said. "You know something is coming your way, just stop because they haven't felt bad when it happens that they left and they say you deserve it."

Alexis obviously noticed what Ari said about her even though the latter had already deleted the post. The television personality went to his Twitter account to write: "I TOLD YOU THESE CURSED! Stop mentioning my damn DAUGHTER !!! IDC". And he added: "Im in New York with my daughter !!!!! I return in ATL later in the week !!!!! You b **** s are in my time !!!"

In response, Ari simply told him to "hug your daughter." Not having it, he shared a couple of photos of his girl when she was still a newborn along with a legend that said: "I have been hugging my baby tightly since the day she was born. And I will hug her tight for the rest of her life I am a mother first, and no matter your disabilities, I will always be by your side. "

The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star continued," You are beautiful LayLay and I love you forever! I am a proud mother of a child who has a disability! Thanks to all the other women in the world who have children with disabilities. "

The enmity of Alexis and Ari went on for the first time after the first declared that it "paved the way for these fights" and that it did not suit Ari. She scoffed, "Did you pave the way? PAVED THE FUCKED WAY FOR WHO? $ 3500 could never get me into the club. Don't be flattered! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style is fine Don't let these fans annoy you. "

