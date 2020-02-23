Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder getting divorced? New report says that Julia caught kissing another man!

On the surface, it seems that Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder have a perfect life. They have three beautiful children together and are in their 18th year of marriage. However, new reports in the next edition of the National Enquirer on March 2, 2020 say the couple will possibly be heading for divorce after Julia was caught kissing another man. But are the reports true? Does Julia and Danny really have marital problems? The couple is the mother of the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and their son Henry. Julia and Danny's story is also rare since her love story follows Danny's marriage to makeup artist Vera Steimberg. Rumors circulated that Julia and Danny had fallen in love and that tensions were high while they waited for Vera to give Danny a divorce so she could be with Julia.

Julia and Danny have stood the test of time and many rooted the couple who showed that love can conquer everything. But now, the National Enquirer suggests that the couple has approached a $ 200 million divorce and that they are fighting like cats and dogs while living separate lives.

Julia Roberts' current husband was married to a woman named Vera when he and Julia began sleeping together. His wife hesitated to grant him a divorce so he could marry Julia, so Julia came out with a homemade shirt that said "A Low Vera." pic.twitter.com/hg72YI7kKa – B (@Breliloquy) January 24, 2020

You will see the report in the new issue of the National Enquirer, which says that Julia and Danny attended a pre-Oscar party organized by millionaire Bruce Bozzi. The Enquirer captured a picture of Julia holding Bruce's hand and kissing her cheek. According to the report, all this happened in front of Danny, who was furious. Julia Roberts, Bruce Bozzi or Danny Moder have talked about the report or the kiss.

At this point, there is no reason to assume that it was not a simple exchange between friends. The source declared the following to the Enquirer.

"He may have been innocent, but given the rocky path they are in, it's no wonder Danny was furious! To her acting so flirtatious with another man when everyone knows they've had problems was like a slap for Danny! "

You may see a photo that Julia Roberts shared with her 8 million followers, where she and her husband Danny were seen kissing while receiving In-N-Out burgers.

Danny Moder is often seen in the city with his children in tow. He has also shared photos of his beautiful family, including his wife Julia.

If Julia and Danny are ready for a divorce, you would never know by looking at their Instagram account. For Valentine's Day, Julia Roberts shared a photo of Danny and referred to him as the light of his life.

You can see the photo Julia shared below. Danny didn't publish anything about Julia on Valentine's day.

What do you think about the report? Do you think the National Enquirer report on Julia and Danny?

Do you think it was an innocent kiss between friends or do you think Julia and Danny are heading for divorce?



