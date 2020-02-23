AQAP confirms the death of leader Qassim al-Rimi | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML48c262a4b5838ef24fb875673aa850b411% %MINIFYHTML48c262a4b5838ef24fb875673aa850b412%

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has confirmed the death of its leader Qassim al-Rimi, according to a monitor, weeks after the United States said it had killed him in Yemen.

SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors networks of armed groups around the world, said Sunday that the announcement It was performed in an audio speech delivered by the AQAP religious official, Hamid bin Hamoud al-Tamimi.

In his speech, al-Tamimi also said that Khalid bin Umar Batarfi was the new leader of AQAP, the monitor added.

The SITE said that Batarfi has appeared in many AQAP videos in recent years and appeared to be al-Rimi's deputy and group spokesman.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced earlier this month that his country had killed al-Rimi in an operation within Yemen.

"Under Rimi, AQAP committed excessive violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to drive and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces," Trump said at the time.

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and brings us closer to eliminating the threats that these groups represent for our national security."

At the time of Trump's announcement, Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera, who was reporting from Washington, DC, had said: "Al-Rimi is an important target for the US authorities. He is one of the few leaders who predate the attacks of the 11 September 2001) ) ".

AQAP claimed responsibility for last year deadly shooting at the U.S. Naval Air Station UU. Pensacola in Florida, in which a Saudi aviation apprentice killed three American sailors.

The Yemen war broke out in late 2014 when the Houthis, allies with forces loyal to the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, seized much of the country, including Sanaa. The war intensified in March 2015 when a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened against the rebels in an attempt to restore the government of the internationally recognized president. Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Yemen-based AQAP, as well as other armed groups and combatants, have taken advantage of the chaos of war between the pro-government forces and the Houthis to expand their footprint.