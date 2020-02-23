Apple's stalker named Rakesh Sharma, WhatsApp solves the & # 39; problem & # 39; from Google, Samsung's new phone and more

It seems that the application is now taking things under control and is implementing a Family Safety Mode for parents to "keep their teenagers safe on TikTok." By using Family Safety Mode, parents can link their TikTok account with their children's TikTok account. When the feature is enabled, parents will be able to control the "Digital Wellness,quot; features, which includes three things: time management on the screen, direct messages and restricted mode. To know more click here