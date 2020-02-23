Anya Taylor-Joy taught English using the book & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39;

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Emma & # 39; reveals that he learned vocabularies in English by reading J.K. Rowling's novels after moving from Argentina to the United Kingdom when she was a child.

Up News Info –

"Emma"star Anya Taylor-Joy She learned English after moving to the United Kingdom from Argentina as a child reading the "Harry Potter" books with her uncle.

Although the star was born in Miami, Florida, he grew up in Argentina until he was six, when his family moved to London.

Initially, she felt so nostalgic for Argentina that she refused to speak English for two years, but that changed when her uncle started her in J.K. Rowling's magic novels.

"I wanted to go home, and in my six and seven year old mentality I thought my parents would have to take me back if I didn't speak the language," he tells the British NME website.

"My uncle sat with Harry Potter books, so all my language when I was young was quite early because I was learning from these books."

The unusual introduction of the star to English also helped her in her film career, since one of her first roles was in Robert Eggers's supernatural horror in 2015 "The witch".

"He also knew spells very well from a young age," he adds.

"Emma", an adaptation of Jane Austen in which she plays the main character, is now in theaters.