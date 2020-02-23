Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea defender will continue talking about racism | Soccer news

"I will always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I am alone," says Rudiger.
Antonio Rudiger says he will not give up speaking against racism.
Rudiger, involved in an incident that saw Heung-Min Son expelled when Chelsea played against Tottenham in December, appeared to be booed by a section of Spurs 'support in the Blues' 2-1 victory over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The Chelsea defender claimed that he had been racially abused during the match between the two clubs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December, which resulted in the use of the Premier League anti-discrimination protocol for the first time.
Tottenham and the Metropolitan Police initiated investigations, but the matter was not taken further as no evidence was found to support Rudiger's claims.
Rudiger is disappointed after talking about the alleged discriminatory abuse he suffered and says that society is losing the fight against racism.
"Racism has won," he said Heaven in Germany. "Criminals can always return to the stadium, which shows that these people have won."
"I don't have to be me, it can be anyone else. They are never punished and, in the end, I'm the scapegoat."
"I will not give up, I will never stop raising my voice. I will always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I am alone.
"It's a disaster. I became a father last Thursday and you start to think that society has not gone far enough in the fight against racism, so my children will probably suffer too."
"If nothing changes, if young children don't get a good education and upbringing, we will lose. We have to be that honest."
