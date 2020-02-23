Analysis: Sanders' path echoes Trump's 2016 campaign – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638111% %MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638112%

WASHINGTON (AP) – A burning candidate is leading a divided field of more moderate contenders and is putting the party establishment wing to the limit.

This is how Donald Trump began his unlikely march towards the Republican nomination in 2016. And four years later, this is how Senator Bernie Sanders has established himself as the favorite for the Democratic nomination.

%MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638113% %MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638114%

The Vermont senator won his second consecutive competition on Saturday with a convincing victory in Nevada, the first racially diverse state in the primary calendar, after winning the New Hampshire primary last week. He also tied for first place in the opening contest in Iowa.

%MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638115% %MINIFYHTML140e7a32afeae1478d599b61eac0638116%

The rise of Sanders has energized his legion of liberal supporters, including young people attracted by his calls for a government-run health care system and eliminating student debt. But it has sparked a protest of rival campaigns and other moderate Democrats that reflects the concerns of Republicans who tried, but failed, to block Trump's path in 2016.

They warn that Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, cannot win in the general elections. They warn that it would seriously damage the Democratic candidates of Congress who face stiff competition in changing states. And they warn that their nomination is almost inevitable unless other candidates begin to quit and stop dividing the anti-Sanders vote.

"The moderates need to consolidate or see Bernie escape," said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist. "It's time to make some decisions or live with the result."

But none of Sanders's rivals seems ready to make those difficult decisions. And there are no true elders of the party who can intervene to help eliminate the field. The only Democrat in the country with that kind of influence is former President Barack Obama, who has promised to remain strictly neutral in the primary contest.

And so, the Democratic camp is expected to remain full, despite the fact that many campaigns realize that time is running out to stop Sanders. If you accumulate an important delegate advantage in the Super Tuesday contests on March 3, when grand prizes such as California and Texas are at stake, it might be impossible for other candidates to stop their march towards the nomination.

Advisers to multiple Democratic campaigns privately admitted on Saturday that they expect up to five other candidates to remain in the race until Super Tuesday: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, the former billionaire mayor of New York, is not competing in the first four contests, but is filling the airwaves with an unprecedented amount of primary publicity in the Super Tuesday states and beyond. But his amazing entry into the race was tempered by an unstable performance in the Democratic debate last week.

Bloomberg is among the most aggressive candidates to warn about the risks of the Sanders nomination. His campaign said Saturday that Nevada's results underscore that a "fragmented camp,quot; is putting the Vermont senator on his way to the nomination, even though Bloomberg's candidacy is only further fragmenting the camp.

He is far from being the only candidate who sees himself as the solution to Sanders' dilemma, and the rest of the field as the problem.

"We are alive and will come back and we will win," said Biden, who was on his way to finishing a distant second place with respect to Sanders in Nevada after bad displays in the initial states.

Biden, who finished a distant second place in Nevada, hopes to claim his first victory in South Carolina next Saturday. It is the first state to vote with a significant percentage of black voters, who constitute the backbone of the Democratic Party. He will probably need that victory to be resounding, both to calm voters' concerns about his own difficult start and to attract rich donors who have been reluctant to support his candidacy.

When the results came from Nevada, Klobuchar, who was in a close run for fifth place with billionaire Tom Steyer, also promised to move on. So did Warren, who finished fourth, who has not finished higher than third in the first three competitions.

“We have many states to go and now I feel the momentum. So let's continue in this fight, "Warren said during a demonstration in the state of Washington, which votes on March 10.

Warren's justification for remaining in the race depends on his strong performance in the debate last week, which revitalized his campaign and, crucially, his fundraiser. But their campaign advisors have not publicly identified which states they believe they can win in the next round of voting.

Then there is Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 38, who was third in Nevada. He has come close to beating Sanders in the first contests, practically drawing him in Iowa and finishing at less than 2 percentage points in New Hampshire.

Those results, Buttigieg argued on Saturday, show that it is better to face Sanders in the final stretch. He also hardened his criticism of Sanders, urging voters to "look soberly at the consequences,quot; of making him the party's candidate.

But the result in Nevada raises questions about its viability in the most diverse states that follow in the primary calendar. He is fighting in particular with black voters, according to public polls.

Sanders enjoys both his favorite condition and the anxiety he is creating among his more moderate rivals.

Like Trump, he has not been afraid to challenge the traditional assumptions of his own party about what it takes to win the primary and general elections.

When he claimed victory on Saturday, he declared: "We have just formed a multigenerational and multiracial coalition, which will not only win in Nevada, but will sweep the country."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)