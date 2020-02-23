Amy Klobuchar plans to continue after fifth place in Nevada Caucus Performance – Up News Info

– Amy Klobuchar tells her supporters that her presidential campaign has "exceeded expectations,quot; and that she plans to continue, even when she was far behind several rivals on Saturday's committees in Nevada.

The Minnesota senator returned to her home state on Saturday after a morning event in Las Vegas. Speaking to the volunteers, Klobuchar said that "many people did not even think they would still be standing at this time."

Klobuchar finished fifth in the Iowa launch committees before a strong debate action helped her up to third place in New Hampshire.

She will campaign on Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota, before holding events in Arkansas and Oklahoma, both states that will vote in the "Super Tuesday,quot; contests on March 3. On Monday he will be in South Carolina, which celebrates his first Saturday and where he will participate in a debate on Tuesday.

