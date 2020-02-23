Amitabh Bachchan writes a heartfelt note for her daughter Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, besides being one of the most famous movie stars in India, is also a complete family man. The actor shares an extremely strong bond with his daughter Shweta Bachchan and has often expressed the same on social media.

Early today, the actor shared a photo with his daughter along with some recent ones. His legend for those photos said: "… kab ye aise isolated gayi pata hi nahin chala I love you mom,quot;. Check out these adorable images below.

Shweta Bachchan also shared a photo on social networks wishing Amitabh Bachchan on her birthday. In addition to sharing the photos he wrote, "When you reach the top of the mountain, keep climbing: happy birthday, dad, I love you endlessly."

Isn't it so sweet?

On the labor front, Amitabh Bachchan has an exciting 2020 aligned with Brahmastra and Jhund, all ready to hit the screens this year.