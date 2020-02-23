American Canyon arrested for arson and attempted murder of ex-girlfriend – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – A 29-year-old American Canyon man was arrested for arson and attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend Vallejo's house early Saturday morning.

Vallejo police said Neil Coates fought with the police after he returned to the scene of the fire at 100 Block of Spencer Street. He was finally submitted, taken into custody and imprisoned in the Solano County jail on charges that include arson, attempted murder and domestic violence.

%MINIFYHTMLc5e9431fb741f0d57edcd091043d3ba011% %MINIFYHTMLc5e9431fb741f0d57edcd091043d3ba012%

According to investigators, firefighters responded to a report of a burning garage in a house on Spencer Street at 5:14 a.m. When they arrived, Vallejo firefighters found the garage separated in flames. They were able to suppress the fire and save the main residence.

At the time of the fire, a female adult victim and her 72-year-old mother were sleeping inside the main residence. Both were able to leave the residence unharmed.

Investigators said that during an inspection of the severely burned garage it became clear that the fire was intentionally caused. It was also determined that Coates was suspected in the fire.

Vallejo police said Coates and the victim had previously been involved in a dating relationship.

As the fire investigators were still on the scene, Coates returned and tried to force his way to the house. During the process, Coates physically assaulted the female victim.

Vallejo police officers responded to the residence, fought with Coates while trying to stop him and finally arrested him.

Anyone with whom you may have additional information about this crime has been encouraged to contact Det. Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280.