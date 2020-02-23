Amanda Bynes talks about her curatorship – She will go to court!

Amanda Bynes has returned to social networks. Since then, she has introduced fans to her new boyfriend and tattoos.

However, if you've been following his story, you would know that the former Nickelodeon star has had to spend time in facilities for drug rehabilitation and mental health problems.

It is alleged that he met her boyfriend in one of these facilities and the two fell in love.

Now that he asked the question, she wants to get married as soon as possible, but there is only one thing in her way: her guardianship.

Like Britney Spears, Amanda cannot make important decisions without her tutor's approval. For now, Bynes's parents are responsible for their daughters' personal, medical and financial decisions.

The actress went to Instagram last night to tell fans she will go to court because she has insurance that will pay most of her therapeutic care elsewhere, but she is forced to pay more than $ 5k from her pocket.

Quiero Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my case of curatorship. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $ 5,200 per month. There is no reason why I should not go to a therapist who accepts my insurance for $ 5,000 less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge next week regarding this matter of guardianship. Thank you very much guys for listening to me. I am sorry that this is what I am dealing with and I am sorry to have put my problems on the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So thank you very much for always supporting me. I love you all. Calm down. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Goodbye! & # 39;

It is unknown if Amanda will only address the problem of medical care or if she will try to negotiate all aspects of curatorship, since her parents will not approve their marriage since they have not even met Paul Michael.



