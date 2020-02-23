Amanda Bynes' mother does not believe she is in the right state of mind to marry

Although Amanda Bynes previously suggested that she would eliminate her guardianship, her mother, Lynn Bynes, does not believe she is astute enough to be alone, especially when it comes to making important decisions.

A source who spoke with Us Weekly explained that Lynn has no problem with her daughter requesting a change in curatorship. However, Lynn believes that Amada does not have the ability to make decisions for her own well-being at this time.

She intends to keep Amanda in a controlled environment where she does not hurt herself or others. On February 22, the 33-year-old What A Girl student spoke publicly about her mental state after her fall from Hollywood and her psychiatric delay in 2014.

The star, on her Instagram, explained that she had actually been going to a treatment center that charged about $ 5,200 per month. Bynes said there was no reason why he couldn't talk to a therapist for less than $ 5,000, which would mean his insurance could cover him.

For that reason, she chose to ask for a hearing on the subject of curatorship. Amanda, on the other hand, apologized for bringing her problems to the Internet, but "this is what life has come to," said Easy A student.

As previously reported, the news of her requested audience comes just after she announced her commitment to Paul Michael on her Instagram account. A few hours later, she shared selfies of herself with Michael on the same platform.

Apparently, Bynes also has something he wants to make up for. On February 20, Bynes apologized for calling other celebrities ugly on her Twitter account seven years ago in 2013. Bynes revealed that she was "drugged,quot; at the time, but she and her man have been sober since then.

Reportedly, it seems that Bynes will not be able to marry in the short term because it really depends on her mother. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told reporters from us earlier this week that Amanda's parents could easily annul the marriage if they wanted too because of Bynes's precarious mental condition.



