Alec Baldwin continues lawsuit with man for parking incident

On Friday, he was asked to dismiss Alec Baldwin's defamation case with the man who accused him of assaulting him in a Manhattan parking spot. In November 2019, Baldwin sued Wojciech Cieszkowski for defamation, stating that he invented a false story about him regarding the parking dispute on November 2, 2018.

Cieszkowski reportedly claims that Baldwin hit him in the face two years ago. Later, Baldwin, who received positive reviews for his interpretation of President Donald Trump in recent years, was arrested for the incident and also pleaded guilty to the harassment charges.

However, the award-winning actor insisted that he never hit the man in the face at any time. Anyway, Baldwin paid a fee of $ 120 and also had to complete an anger management course to put the criminal case in his rearview mirror.

Reportedly, in the new court documents presented at the Manhattan Supreme Court, Cieszkowsk said Alec Baldwin "was already exactly the type of person,quot; who would hit someone in a parking spot.

In other words, Cieszkowski and his lawyers claim that it was not possible to defame Alec with assault charges, because his reputation among the public was already tarnished that way. His lawyer said Alec is reputed to have a bad temper and also to fight with the public.

Cieszkowski accused Alec of being an "authorized celebrity,quot; who thinks others are below him, which gives him permission to attack others. Luke Nikas, Alec's lawyer, told The Post that the case contains many "false statements,quot; that they intend to refute at the next trial.

As noted above, Alec has gotten into trouble with the authorities before, including the New York Police Department for a fine.

In addition, Mr. Nikas said it was time for them to abandon the case because the Manhattan Supreme Court should be used for more serious crimes.

Ad

The followers of the case know that Harvey Weinstein's trial is currently ongoing in the same Manhattan Supreme Court. The jury is in the middle of deliberations.



Post views:

0 0