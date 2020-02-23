After 6 years of war, will peace finally come to South Sudan? The | South Sudan News

The belligerent parts of South Sudan have once again declared the official end of the country's brutal civil war that killed some 400,000 people and displaced millions of people in the past six years.

On Saturday, President Salva Kiir swore to opposition leader Riek Machar as his first deputy, shortly serving a twice-delayed term to form a transitional coalition government as part of a power sharing agreement signed in September 2018. Others three vice presidents also swore – two from the government and one from the opposition – and a fifth from another opposition group is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The transition government will take the country to elections in three years.

Addressing the nation from the capital, Juba, Kiir urged the population to forgive each other as he and Machar did and assured the country that peace was now "irreversible."

"It is no longer in the corner or on the road," he said Saturday. "Peace is here in Juba and it will spread to all corners of our country."

Broken offers

This is the last attempt of peace of the bitter rivals since the fight broke out between the forces loyal to Kiir and the troops that supported Machar in 2013, two years after South Sudan became independent from Sudan.

Since then, countless ceases to fire have been violated and a 2015 peace agreement collapsed when clashes resumed the following year, forcing Machar to flee the country on foot. While the fighting declined greatly over the past year, the implementation of the 2018 agreement has been slow and fraught with lack of funds and questionable political will. Two deadlines were breached, in May and November, due to unresolved key issues, including security agreements and an agreement on the number of states.

On Saturday, reactions between locals to the new government were mixed.

"The nation fragmented along the tribal lines and their union … is a key step towards the union of the country," said John Garang, a resident of Juba.

But Ayuel Chan, a local, state-owned South Sudan Broadcast Corporation journalist, was more skeptical. "Unless something drastic happens, there will be (little) change in the status quo," he said, giving a pessimistic tone about a scenario in which long-standing government officials with a poor track record, including some who have held positions since before independence, were re-elected.

Major challenges

While observers in South Sudan praise Saturday's passage as an important milestone, concerns persist over the possible "deadlock and dysfunction,quot; in the new government, as well as a series of pending problems, Alan Jawell, an analyst, told Al Jazeera Senior of the International Crisis Group. .

Security arrangements in particular are "a total disaster," he said.

The failure of the previous peace agreement is largely attributed to inadequate security arrangements.

As part of the last peace agreement, a unified force of at least 41,500 opposition troops and government soldiers needed to unify in a national army, but that has not been achieved.

Both parties agreed that the president will provide security for Machar and all other signatories, said government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny.

However, the opposition spokesman, Mabior Garang de Mabior, told Al Jazeera that "they seek written guarantees,quot; that the president can guarantee the security of the various opposition groups in Juba.

Then there is the controversial issue of the number of states. Last week, in a major concession that Kiir described as "painful," the government agreed to reverse the country to 10 states instead of 32, which it established in 2015, in what many South Sudan analysts saw as an attempt to drive the country throughout the ethnic group. lines. But in the same statement last week, Kiir also announced the creation of three administrative areas, which Machar said he would not accept.

"The return to 10 states will undoubtedly create new challenges, including tensions over the loss of government posts, recently unresolved borders and the fate of three administrative areas that remain in dispute," said Dan Sullivan, a human rights defender at the refugees International.

Deliberately hungry civilians

Even if these problems are overcome, years of war have left the country in ruins, entrenched in corruption and human rights atrocities committed with impunity.

A sobering report from the United Nations Human Rights Commission in South Sudan last week said that the South Sudanese are "deliberately starving, systematically monitored and silenced, arbitrarily arrested and detained and denied significant access to Justice,quot;.

The report found that government officials were involved in the "looting of public funds," while millions of dollars were diverted from the National Revenue Authority, depleting resources that could have been used to help millions of vulnerable people.

"The looting of the public stock market by officials is having a catastrophic impact on the humanitarian situation," the commission said in a statement.

Seven and a half million people need help, according to the UN. Nearly 200,000 civilians take refuge in UN-protected sites across the country and more than 1.1 million people face severe hunger, according to recent figures from the government and the UN.

Hospitals in Juba often lack electricity and staff run out of regular pay, said Alexander Dimiti, director general of reproductive health. Sitting in his office in the dark, Banak Joshua, director of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the agency responsible for helping the country's 1.4 million internally displaced people said that the ministry often does not have enough money to Buy fuel for power. The generators

Recent floods affecting almost one million people and the locust invasion that is coming are exacerbating the serious situation, particularly the food crisis.

The International Rescue Committee is seeing "too many malnourished children,quot; in its clinics, said Celin Bore, deputy director of the organization's programs in South Sudan, and called on the government to intensify its efforts and ensure that humanitarian workers have access to areas that before they were inaccessible due to violence. .

& # 39; Damage repair to take generations & # 39;

The formation of the transitional government followed intense pressure from the international community and foreign donors, who have been providing most of the humanitarian needs of South Sudan.

"The international community is sick and tired and tired of providing the government services that the government of South Sudan should provide to its own people," Tibor Nagy, deputy secretary of state of the United States for African affairs, said at a conference call. in January

In the future, South Sudan observers are looking for a change.

Human rights groups have long accused the government of becoming increasingly intolerant and repressive, with Jehanne Henry, associate director of Africa for Human Rights Watch, urging On Saturday, the new administration will release the kidnapped civilians and reform the "abusive national security service."

While an important test will be whether Kiir and Machar can coexist peacefully, the real indicator will be whether the millions of refugees and internally displaced people feel safe enough to return, voluntarily and resettle in their homes, said Lauren Blanchard, an analyst from the United States . Congress.

"Many eyes will be on Juba, but it will be important to monitor how this peace agreement is implemented beyond the capital and in the areas most affected by the conflict," he said.

But a noticeable change will take time.

"Ending a war is one thing," said Boswell of the Crisis Group. "Rejoining South Sudan and repairing the damage of this war will take generations."