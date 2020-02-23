According to reports, rapper Lil Kim had more surgery on his face and body! (Shock photos)

Rap superstar Lil Kim recently underwent a series of new plastic surgery procedures, according to new social media reports.

And yesterday, MTO News obtained photos of the new and improved face and body of Lil Kim.

Social media reports say Kim recently had a Brazilian butt lift and some new lip injections.

Here are images:

Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, is one of the best rappers in history. She is also a composer, model and actress.

Kim was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, lived much of her teenage life on the streets after being expelled from her home. In 1994, she was discovered by rapper The Notorious B.I.G., who invited her to join her group Junior M.A.F.I.A .; his debut album, Conspiracy, generated two of the 20 best singles in the United States and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Lil & # 39; Kim finally launched a solo career and sold more than 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide. His songs "No Time,quot;, "Big Momma Thang,quot; and "Not Tonight (Ladies Night)" are on the Complex list of the 50 best rap songs for women.

In 2012, Lil & # 39; Kim was included in the list of the 100 best women in VH1 music at number 45, the second highest position for a solo hip-hop artist.