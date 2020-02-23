Aamir Khan sends his love to China amid the outbreak of the Corona virus

Aamir Khan is a Bollywood star who is loved not only by Indians but also by fans around the world. The success of his recent films Dangal and Secret Superstar in China is another proof that the actor exceeds the limits. Currently, China is struggling with the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in the country. A video of Aamir recently appeared online in which the actor has expressed his thoughts and feelings about lost lives and people in China suffering from the deadly disease.

In the video, Aamir reveals that he got in touch with his few friends from China and told them about the situation. He said: “I have been in contact with some of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My deepest condolences to those who have lost someone close. I know these are very difficult times. I am sure that the administration is doing everything possible to get things back to control and return to normal, and the best thing we can do right now is to be careful, take precautions and follow the administration's instructions and help them. Help us . I hope and pray that things will return to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this moment of crisis. Sending all my love, take care of yourself, stay safe, stay healthy. ”

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a new official version of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Assistant secret superstar Adavit Chandan will lead the project that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.