A contestant gets three yes and a hug from Katy Perry

The new episode of the ABC singing competition, meanwhile, concludes with a married couple who audition as a duo called Treble Soul, but only one of them is successfully sent to Hollywood.

"American idol"he continued his auditions in the episode on Monday, February 23. Acting first in front of the judges Katy Perry, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan It was Cyniah Elise. He sang a beautiful interpretation of Calum scott"You are the reason".

Lionel was very impressed and even compared it to Whitney Houston. Cyniah was rushed to Hollywood. Next was Kay Genyse, who sang "Mercy." The judges, however, were not exactly convinced by his voice. Luke said no, while Katy pulled Kay out to hear what the public was saying about her. People loved Kay and that earned Kay two yes from Katy and Lionel.

The next one was Kyle Tanguay and he acted Shawn mendes& # 39; "Mercy". Although it was fine, the judges sent him to Hollywood. Singing "Whipping Post" by The allman brothers It was Jovin Webb. He got three yes and moved to Hollywood. Later, Claire Jolie Goodman showed her Broadway-style voice. He had an incredible voice, but the judges told him that "American Idol" was not the place for her.

Margie Mays, who auditioned in season 7, returned this year. Singing "I found a child", he captivated the judges with his improvement, although he still needed some work. Lionel said yes, but Katy said no. Luke, meanwhile, gave him a yes because he wanted to give it one more chance. Margie went to Hollywood.

Johnny, Margie's boyfriend, came with an original song and the judges loved him. He went to Hollywood! The next singer was Sarah Isen, who chose to sing an incredible performance of Beyonce Knowles& # 39; "If I was a boy". It was an obvious decision to send Sarah to Hollywood. Later, Julia Gargano got three yes after performing an original song entitled "Growing Pains".

The last audition was from a married couple, who formed a duo called Treble Soul. The judges, however, wanted them to act individually. Curt Jones climbed first, singing a Travis Tritt song. Hannah Prestridge followed him with an original song about how to overcome addiction.

In the end, the judges decided to send Hannah to the next round.