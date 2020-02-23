A car flies in a 6-story parking lot in Santa Monica, lands across the street – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A sport utility vehicle in Santa Monica flew from a six-story parking lot, landing in a building across the street.

The accident occurred just after midnight Sunday on 2nd Street, causing injuries to the SUV driver, who was taken to a hospital where he was being sedated. He was expected to survive.

The crash caused damage to the parking structure, as well as a McDonald's across the street. However, no other person was injured.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and it is still unclear why the driver lost control and passed a railing.

The garage at Santa Monica Place remains closed, securely in place.

The accident is still under investigation.