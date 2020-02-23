A bittersweet return home for the Jews of Egypt

EL CAIRO – Grabbing a black and white photo from decades ago, Doris Wolanski drove a vehicle through the chaotic traffic of Cairo, staring at the corners of the streets, looking for the rue du Metro.

The photo showed an 8-year-old girl and her mother on a balcony overlooking a wide deserted boulevard. The girl was Mrs. Wolanski, now 71; The apartment was the home of his Jewish family until they were expelled from Egypt in 1956, during the Suez crisis. Now I was trying to find him again.

The address was not very helpful, the name of rue du Metro was changed, but she hoped that the details of the photo would take her home. Upon detecting a family milestone, he filled himself with anxious anticipation.

"My stomach is stirring, it really is," he said. "I came back with that 8 year old girl with my uniform, two pompoms and a hat. It's a very strange feeling."