A bittersweet return home for the Jews of Egypt

EL CAIRO – Grabbing a black and white photo from decades ago, Doris Wolanski drove a vehicle through the chaotic traffic of Cairo, staring at the corners of the streets, looking for the rue du Metro.
The photo showed an 8-year-old girl and her mother on a balcony overlooking a wide deserted boulevard. The girl was Mrs. Wolanski, now 71; The apartment was the home of his Jewish family until they were expelled from Egypt in 1956, during the Suez crisis. Now I was trying to find him again.
The address was not very helpful, the name of rue du Metro was changed, but she hoped that the details of the photo would take her home. Upon detecting a family milestone, he filled himself with anxious anticipation.
"My stomach is stirring, it really is," he said. "I came back with that 8 year old girl with my uniform, two pompoms and a hat. It's a very strange feeling."
Ms. Wolanski's mission was part of a much larger homecoming for the Jewish community in Egypt, which at its peak amounted to 80,000 and is now in danger of extinction.
Last weekend, 180 Jews from Europe, Israel and the United States traveled to the city of Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt to attend religious ceremonies in a historic synagogue that was rescued from ruin. It was the largest gathering of Jews in Egypt since they were pressured to leave during the Arab-Israeli wars of the 1950s and 1960s.
The Egyptian government paid for the renovation of the $ 4 million synagogue, part of a long effort to rescue the crumbling Jewish heritage of the country that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has stepped up.
Last year, Mr. Sisi ordered the renovation of a very deteriorated Jewish cemetery, one of the oldest in the world.
And he supported a scholarship project, led with the help of an Israeli scholar, who discovered a rare Hebrew Bible from 1000 years ago.
But Mr. el-Sisi's hug to Egyptian Jews is also uncomfortable and full of contradictions. The visit of 180 Jews took place under a blackout of the media, without coverage in the Egyptian media, and in the middle of a tight security by Egyptian officials who sometimes outnumbered their visitors.
Although Mr. Sisi presents himself as moderate, he has done little to counteract anti-Semitism in Egyptian society, where Jews often mingle with Israel, and where many young Egyptians know little about their country's Jewish past, and how it ended. .
"I am full of questions," said Philippe Ismalun, who fled Egypt after his father was arrested during the 1967 Middle East war. "After so many years of Jews saying that Egypt is not their country, nor their home, it was amazing to see the government spend so much money and effort to renovate the synagogue. "
In part, the answer is political.
Perhaps 16 Egyptian Jews remain in Egypt, six in Cairo and another 10 in Alexandria, mainly in their 70s and 80s, according to community leaders in both cities. The government says it is rescuing its synagogues and cemeteries so that Jewish heritage can take its rightful place along with the Pharaonic, Coptic and Islamic civilizations of Egypt.
"It is a message for the Egyptians that we live in a unique diversity [Jews, Christians, all] for millennia," Khaled El-Anany, Minister of Antiquities and Tourism of Egypt, said in an interview.
However, for Mr. el-Sisi, good works also consolidate their foreign alliances. In recent years, Egypt has quietly allied with Israel tor carry out secret air attacks against the Islamic State in Sinai. Mr. el-Sisi officials were silenced in their criticisms of President Trump's contentious plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Since Trump came to power in 2016, el-Sisi has hosted at least 10 delegations of American Jewish leaders in his presidential palace, apparently seeing them as a vehicle to influence Washington.
Last February, one of those delegations requested their help to save the Jewish cemetery in Cairo, which had fallen into a sorry state.
The squatters had invaded the ninth-century cemetery, building houses and stealing their marble tombstones. Wastewater clustered in the corners, goats wandered between graves and garbage piled high.
Local criminals used the cemetery as a place to traffic drugs or burn the rubber sheathing of stolen electrical wires, said Magda Haroun, director of the half-dozen of the Jewish community in Cairo.
"He was in a terrible way," said Haroun, 67, whose sister's grave is under an squatter's house.
The cleanup began within a few hours of Mr. el-Sisi's meeting with the US group, he said. It has been continued by A Drop of Milk, a former Jewish welfare organization that is now dedicated to rescuing Jewish heritage and which is mainly composed of Christian and Muslim volunteers.
"We have eliminated tons and tons of garbage," he said. "But there is much more to do."
For many of the Jews who returned to Alexandria last weekend, Shabbat service in the renovated Eliyahu Hanavi synagogue, an imposing neoclassical structure that officially reopened in January, was an emotional moment.
A cavernous ark contains dozens of Torah scrolls collected from the other Alexandria synagogues that have been sold to developers. Heavy wooden benches shine with brass plates with the names of Jewish families since then scattered throughout the world.
Mr. Ismalun, who lives in Switzerland, brought with him the kipa he used as a child for his mitzvah bar in the same synagogue.
"It was very moving," he said.
However, many could not help noticing that the media had been excluded from the event and that not a single Egyptian government official had come. Many said they felt isolated, and raised a broader question about whether Mr. Sisi would allow ordinary Egyptians to access the synagogue that his government has restored so generously.
"The Egyptian attitude is between ambivalent and schizophrenic," said Rabbi Andrew Baker of the American Jewish Committee, who said he also attended the reopening of a Cairo synagogue 10 years ago, under the presidency of Hosni Mubarak, which took place in similarly veiled conditions.
"The Egyptians appreciate that people have a positive view of this from abroad," Rabbi Baker added. "But now that you have this beautiful synagogue, it is fair to ask yourself what it will do for the future."
Egypt's unresolved relationship with Israel is undoubtedly a factor. Despite a 1979 peace treaty, the two countries have not normalized relations, and public debate on the issue remains taboo in Cairo. In 2016, an Egyptian legislator. He was expelled from Parliament for inviting the Israeli ambassador to his house for dinner.
Street vendors in Cairo openly sell copies of "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," an anti-Semitic treaty. After a series of protests against Sisi in September, documents circulated in social networks that were intended to demonstrate an old conspiracy theory that Mr. el-Sisi's mother is secretly Jewish.
At the same time, there are signs of changing attitudes.
The documentaries about the last Egyptian Jews have received a warm reception from young Egyptians eager to know more. And the government authorized an Israeli scholar, Professor Yoram Meital of Ben Gurion University, to help A Drop of Milk catalog thousands of Jewish scrolls and other relics in the closed synagogues of Cairo.
Two years ago, that led them to a goatskin parchment on the back of a closet: a handwritten document, dating from 1028, which covers the third part of the Hebrew Bible and is among the oldest copies of the Bible that have been found.
"Many people think that the final chapter on the Jewish community in Egypt has been written," Meital said in an interview. "I think the opposite is true: that your heritage has a future that is starting now."
The scope of Mr. el-Sisi has its limits. Jewish leaders want to access a vast registry of community records, dating from 1830 and has tens of thousands of pages, which catalog births, marriages, deaths and mitzvahs bar.
But Egyptian officials have hijacked the registry within the national archives and, despite a promise from Mr. el-Sisi, refused to provide access, apparently for reasons of national security.
“Those records are our heritage. They are all about us, "said Reginette Schafer, who left Egypt in 1954 and lives in Washington." And we can't get them out. "
For many, proof of Egypt's commitment to celebrating its Jewish heritage may be on how the renovated synagogues are used: if they remain huddled behind armed police, as is the case today, or if they can be opened to ordinary Egyptians as a monument to a part of their culture that is as old as the pyramids.
"That is the real challenge," said Rabbi Baker. "It's the story you are telling about this community, and if you have faith that the Egyptians will see it as something positive." That is my hope. "
Ms. Wolanski, driving through the Heliopolis district of Cairo with her husband and two children, was radiant with joy when she found her old school, St. Clare & # 39; s, where they had once been taught by Catholic nuns .
He later posed for a photo outside a nearby synagogue where his father prayed, while the armed police watched.
But he could not find the rue du Metro, nor his former apartment. She would save it for next time, she said, "when I return with my grandchildren."
Declan Walsh reported from Cairo and Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv.