7 people wounded in shooting at the Houston flea market, according to police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Seven people were shot at a flea market in Houston on Sunday night, police said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the shooting occurred at 8712 Airline Drive.

Gonzales went on to say in a tweet that there are no critical injuries and that some may have been the result of a bullet shot.

No one is seriously injured. Some injuries may have been the result of a bullet bounce. A man is arrested at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/6OTvaGUR3x – Ed González (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

A male suspect has since been arrested.