7 people wounded in shooting at the Houston flea market, according to police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>7 people wounded in shooting at the Houston flea market, according to police - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Seven people were shot at a flea market in Houston on Sunday night, police said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the shooting occurred at 8712 Airline Drive.

%MINIFYHTML17cecc3dace7eaee5210d56d8ec269e311%%MINIFYHTML17cecc3dace7eaee5210d56d8ec269e312%

Gonzales went on to say in a tweet that there are no critical injuries and that some may have been the result of a bullet shot.

A male suspect has since been arrested.

%MINIFYHTML17cecc3dace7eaee5210d56d8ec269e313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here