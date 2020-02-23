50 Cent makes fun of boxer Deontay Wilder – for losing a brutal fight!

Bradley Lamb
Last night Tyson Fury beat boxing superstar Deontay Wilder, and became the WBC heavyweight champion. It was a brutal fight, and Deontay received a lot of punishment.

Shortly after the fight, Hollywood mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson brutally clown the former champion for losing.

50 wrote on Twitter, "Damn blood, 🤷🏽‍♂️ what's up with the gang. Smh 🤨".

And 50 followed in the comments adding:

his ear looked fucked

damn boy, I just hope he isn't hurt,

I WANT A REMATE, 🤨 THIS TIME THERE ARE NO LED LIGHTS AT THE SHIT.

