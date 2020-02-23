5-year-old boy injured in fatal bus accident near Fallbrook transferred to Moreno Valley hospital – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f11% %MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f12%

– A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a deadly charter bus accident in northern San Diego County was flown to a Moreno Valley hospital on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy was among the 21 passengers on a charter bus traveling from El Monte to Tijuana that crashed on Saturday morning on Interstate 15 heading south, south of State Route 76, near Fallbrook.

Three women died in the accident and another 18 were taken to hospitals: five to the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, five to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and eight to the Temecula Valley Hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Three of the hospitalized patients suffered serious injuries.

%MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f13% %MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f14%

"Fortunately, heavy rescue systems (ropes and that sort of thing) were not necessary to take out the victims," ​​said Chief Stephen Abbot of the San Diego County Fire Department. "And, fortunately, all the victims were removed from the scene 30 minutes after their arrival."

%MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f15% %MINIFYHTML04d599e3a890390590dc28276bdf3e3f16%

The boy, who was originally taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center, was flown Sunday to the Medical Center of the Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley to be treated for a head injury.

According to CHP, the accident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. When the charter bus, owned by Executive Lines Inc., based in El Monte, slipped off I-15 during a severe storm, it fell down an embankment and landed on its roof. Most injured passengers were expelled or escaped from the bus. Authorities said the bus was equipped with seat belts, although few passengers used them at the time of the accident.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation. In the USA, bus company records show that all inspections have passed in the last two years and that there have been no accident reports.

The bus driver, Whittier, was questioned by officials and voluntarily gave him a blood sample. Investigators said the driver, whose name has not been disclosed, was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).