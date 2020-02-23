& # 39; People only need opportunities & # 39 ;: innovation in the Gaza blockade | News

%MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47611% %MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47612%
People in Gaza have been living under a blockade for almost 13 years.
The lack of many basic needs, such as constant warming and healthier alternatives for diabetic patients, has led many people to find innovative solutions.
Stefanie Dekker of Al Jazeera reports from southern Gaza.
