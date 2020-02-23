& # 39; People only need opportunities & # 39 ;: innovation in the Gaza blockade | News

%MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47611% %MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47612%

People in Gaza have been living under a blockade for almost 13 years.

The lack of many basic needs, such as constant warming and healthier alternatives for diabetic patients, has led many people to find innovative solutions.

%MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47613% %MINIFYHTMLde6205e718b4b4f161798084b1aae47614%

Stefanie Dekker of Al Jazeera reports from southern Gaza.