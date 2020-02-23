& # 39; I'm a damn idiot & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision / C. Smith

Her latest comment comes after the supermodel broke up with YouTube's personality and was enraged against her British singing boyfriend over an incident in Las Vegas.

Jake paul regrets having shared a tweet Zayn Malik. Hours after entering Gigi HadidDue to the post, the YouTube star returned to the microblogging site to reverse his previous comments and claimed he was drunk when he posted the now deleted tweet.

He wrote on the site: "Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I'm an idiot," but some still persecuted him. "Just delete your Twitter and YouTube and Instagram," said one, while another made fun of Jake, "Blame yourself for being drunk, just annoying because you were wrong with the wrong fandom." There was also someone who said, "No dear, you don't need alcohol, that's how you were born."

Jake Paul reversed his comment.

Prior to this, Gigi yelled at Jake after he was enraged at her singing boyfriend. "I almost had to applaud Zane (sic) from 1 address because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck myself for no reason when I was being nice to him …" Jake tweeted. at the time. "Zane ik (I know) you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."

"Brother, he literally started screaming and freaking the fuck & # 39; you want to test me friend & # 39; lol (laughs out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars," he continued, before Gigi responded, " Hahaha because he doesn't. Would you like to hang out with you and your shameful crew of YouTube groupies? Only at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without bothering you for your ugly and irrelevant ** Go to bed ".

While neither Jake nor Gigi immersed themselves in what made him mad at Zayn, Entertainment Tonight claimed that the incident took place when they both attended the boxing match between Tyson fury Y Deontay Wilder weekend. Zayn and Jake were staying in neighboring penthouses at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, and Jake invited the former to hang out. However, the singer of "Trampoline" rejected the invitation and angered the star of social networks.