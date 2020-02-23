3 suspects, vehicle searched for robbery of armed house invasion in Pleasanton – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – Pleasanton police are looking for three suspects related to a home invasion robbery in Pleasanton early Sunday, as well as the driver of a vehicle that picked up the three suspects after the robbery.

Police said that around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, two men broke the glass of a rear sliding door and entered a house in the Kottinger Ranch neighborhood, at the southern end of the city. The suspects confronted a woman resident there, brandishing a gun, police said. The men demanded cash and then ransacked the house.

The woman was not injured.

Police detectives retrieved images from the surveillance camera, which revealed three suspects leaving the front door of the house, carrying items from the

House. The video also shows an unknown color mark and SUV driving in front of the residence and picking up the three suspects. The suspects and their SUV remain pending until Sunday night.

The two suspects who confronted the woman are described as black men between 18 and 25 years old. Pleasanton police detectives seek public assistance with this case.

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects should call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

