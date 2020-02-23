3 conclusions of the ugly defeat of Bruins by 9-3 against the Canucks

The law of averages reached the Boston Bruins on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins entered the Rogers Arena with a run of five consecutive wins and a run of 11-1 in their last 12 games. They arrived in Vancouver early Saturday after their 4-3 victory in Calgary last night. They played their third game in four nights and embarked on their fourth game of consecutive games after the week off.

Bruce Cassidy's squad, tested in battle, owed a stench. The Bruins had that stench in a building that had not been so friendly to them since they raised Lord Stanley in 2011.

The well-rested Canucks threw themselves on a group of Bruins from the first moment on the road to their 9-3 victory.

"Listen, we're playing good hockey. But tonight, clearly, we weren't the best team," Cassidy told Jack Edwards of NESN and Andy Brickley after the game. "I didn't deserve to win, I didn't do what it took to win and we didn't have much luck either."

The Bruins kept their five-point lead intact at the top of the league after the Lightning's 7-3 loss in Arizona on Saturday. This is what we learned after Black and Gold allowed the most goals in a single game since Milan Lucic returned to Boston with a L.A. Kings uniform in 2016.

The Bruins allow a maximum of nine goals in the season

It was one of those nights where everything could go wrong.

The Bruins looked defensively starting with the harmless shot of Troy Stecher who passed to Tuukka Rask at 4:14 in. David Pastrnak matched things at 7:06 with a beautiful count for his first of two at night, but a defensive collapse in the first power game of the night in Vancouver led to the Bo Horvat score at 11: 08.

Rask and company stayed a surprising distance even after an unstable end to opening 20. Then it all went downhill.

The Finn finished his night early in the third after allowing four goals in more than 20 minutes, starting with Adam Gaudette's 11th season at 5:32 in the central stanza. Tanner Pearson (at 2:48 p.m.), former Bruin Loui Eriksson (hitting 49 seconds after Pearson) and Elias Petterson (barely 46 seconds in the third) added injuries to the insult.

"The way I see it is a kind of thing,quot; when it rains, it rains a lot, "Rask told reporters later.

Jaroslav Halak did not do much better in relief, allowing a trio of goals in a span of 7:15, two by Tyler Toffoli and one by Jake Virtanen, to end the ugly Boston night.

Halak and Rask could not make the appropriate rescue, however, the D in front of them seemed lost during a rare ugly night for the 20 guys on the list.

"This team has taken great pride in recent years and also in recent games." We just didn't have it tonight, "Torey Krug told reporters." Everything in between, whatever. It probably happened tonight.

Toffoli would look good in Boston

Don Sweeney reportedly had an agreement in his hip pocket for Toffoli in the last week of the NHL's trading period. Instead, certain Bruins fans might be channeling their inner Bob Lobel wondering "why can't we get guys like that?"

Toffoli had a memorable game with the Kings after scoring a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; in his victory of the Stadium Series over the Colorado avalanche. Upon arriving in Vancouver, he continued with an assist against the Wild and his pair of accounts from the third period against the Bruins.

Even with his history of injuries, the arrival of Ondrej Kase should at least help stop the revolving door in the middle of the Boston lineup. At a minimum, they received a much-needed salary flexibility for their short and long-term needs after adding David Backes to the commercial package with Anaheim.

Maybe Backes was not an option for the Kings with a cap in a possible agreement with Toffoli. However, the Bruins missed a product tested with a Stanley Cup ring on their resume.

Perhaps Sweeney could consider adding Toffoli again, if they have enough room at the top with Torey Krug, Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk for new deals, when they reach the free agency market on July 1. For now, it will still seek to address the continuing need to fill the right void in the second line.

One last chance for half of the lineup to impress?

Sweeney may have another exchange in the works before the clock strikes 3 p.m. Monday. The imminent deadline, along with Kase's arrival in Boston this week, could have marked the last chance for some of the Bruins in the block to make a good case to stay with the club or improve their value in a possible deal.

Danton Heinen drew the second-line assignment with Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on Saturday. The trio combined for only three shots on the net and a score of minus 11.

His work ethic and defensive reliability, even after showing at least 4 on Saturday, is not a problem. But Heinen needs to produce at some point. He hasn't turned on the lamp since January 7 and has only five points, all assists, in his last 15 games.

Anders Bjork also had a career with Krejci and DeBrusk this year. He has made significant progress after two seasons plagued with injuries, but the Bruins ideally want to keep the former Notre Dame prominent with Charlie Coyle in the third line. Karson Kuhlman looked comfortable in his periods with Krejci and DeBrusk, but, like Bjork, it would be better to use it in a third-line role.

Sweeney is still looking for that elusive extreme to skate with Krejci and DeBrusk. The Bruins could not do anything on Monday and remain the favorites to raise the Stanley Cup in June. But adding another important piece like Kyle Palmieri only increases those odds.