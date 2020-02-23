2 horses die at the Los Alamitos racecourse in Cypress – Up News Info Los Angeles

Matilda Coleman
CYPRESS (CBSLA) – Two horses died on Saturday at the Los Alamitos racecourse in Cypress.

According to a website, horseracingwrongs.org, Radio Tim, 3, died during the first race, while Street Machine, 4, was unable to pass the fourth race.

This brings the total to seven horses that have died during the current racing season in Los Alamitos.

Horse racing has been under scrutiny as 45 horses died on the Santa Anita track since December 2018.

