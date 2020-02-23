1920: Great Britain, Italy and Japan recognize Soviet Russia

(BY PHONE) LONDON, SUNDAY. – The Peace Conference faces four important issues for this week's debate, among which the most important is the Russian question. When M. Millerand, who returned to London this afternoon, resumes his part in the conference tomorrow, he will face an agreement between Britain, Italy and Japan to recognize the Soviet Government. As a result of recent reports received from Soviet Russia, and due to internal political demands in London, Rome and Tokyo, representatives of those three capitals went as far as possible last week to the inauguration of their new policy, pending of the return of M. Millerand.
However, M. Millerand has been informed all the time, since everyone realizes that the feeling of the French people and the French Government is all the same as that of others with respect to Soviet Russia.
While Britain has been forced to withdraw from Russia with losses, as did the United States; while the growing power of the pro-Soviet Labor Party continually pressures Mr. Lloyd George; while Italy faces the need to reconcile its radicals; and although Japan wishes to exploit Russia's closeness, diplomats from these countries realize that there are millions of Russian bonds in France that the Russian Revolution has ceased to have in value. They realize that they cannot ignore these losses without showing them adequate performance.
M. Millerand will face the following state of affairs tomorrow:
First: that the Moscow Government, with the collapse of the Archangel's front and the destruction of the Deniken and Kolchak offensives, has full control of virtually the entire former Russian Empire, with the exception of the new States.
Second: that evidence before the Peace Conference continues to accumulate to show that Lenin, Trotzky and their friends are going through an inevitable process of de-radicalization.
Third: that the developments that arise from negotiations regarding trade with cooperatives have shown that freedom of trade with Russia may be the solution to Europe's economic problems. Europe can obtain raw materials from Russia without the obstacle of the unfavorable exchange rate and the tariff costs that are met in trade with the United States.
It is said that Mr. O'Grady, who has just returned from his negotiations with Litvinoff, provided the lost and final argument in favor of recognition. He has reportedly said that the current Russian government is now able to have complete internal control. It is even possible, according to reports, that the current Government is willing to pay all of Russia's old debts, with the exception of those incurred in relation to nationalization schemes.
Formal recognition is possible thanks to Mr. O & # 39; Grady's statements that the Soviet Government will not carry out a war of conquest by Bolshevism, and that it is eager to take its place among the nations.
M. Voida Voivod, from Romania, arrives tonight. A report that can complicate the Hungarian situation is the discovery of the details of a plot whereby, under the offer of the Hungarian throne to. The Romanian crown prince, the Hungarian royalists are trying to foster an uprising in Transylvania in an effort to separate that province from Romania and unite it to Hungary. According to the report, the Crown offer was rejected and the plot was cut at the root.
– The New York Herald, European edition, February 23, 1920