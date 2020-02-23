1920: Great Britain, Italy and Japan recognize Soviet Russia

Image Credit… International Herald Tribune

(BY PHONE) LONDON, SUNDAY. – The Peace Conference faces four important issues for this week's debate, among which the most important is the Russian question. When M. Millerand, who returned to London this afternoon, resumes his part in the conference tomorrow, he will face an agreement between Britain, Italy and Japan to recognize the Soviet Government. As a result of recent reports received from Soviet Russia, and due to internal political demands in London, Rome and Tokyo, representatives of those three capitals went as far as possible last week to the inauguration of their new policy, pending of the return of M. Millerand.

However, M. Millerand has been informed all the time, since everyone realizes that the feeling of the French people and the French Government is all the same as that of others with respect to Soviet Russia.

%MINIFYHTML7db662487b2842536893c391a5e8367611% %MINIFYHTML7db662487b2842536893c391a5e8367612%

While Britain has been forced to withdraw from Russia with losses, as did the United States; while the growing power of the pro-Soviet Labor Party continually pressures Mr. Lloyd George; while Italy faces the need to reconcile its radicals; and although Japan wishes to exploit Russia's closeness, diplomats from these countries realize that there are millions of Russian bonds in France that the Russian Revolution has ceased to have in value. They realize that they cannot ignore these losses without showing them adequate performance.

M. Millerand will face the following state of affairs tomorrow:

First: that the Moscow Government, with the collapse of the Archangel's front and the destruction of the Deniken and Kolchak offensives, has full control of virtually the entire former Russian Empire, with the exception of the new States.