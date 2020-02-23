1 shot, another injured during the robbery in Oak Cliff – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was shot and another was injured during a robbery in Oak Cliff on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of S. Lancaster Avenue, where the two victims declared that they were stolen.

Police said that during the robbery, one of the victims was shot in the back and the other was hit with a gun. The first victim was transported to a local hospital by the Dallas Fire Department with non-fatal injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived and this is still an ongoing investigation.