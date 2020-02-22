YOU. He is expected to eliminate this dazzling video of his daughter, heiress, published by wife Tiny Harris

It seems that Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I., have a lot to be proud of, especially after the adorable images that Tiny recently shared burned Instagram.

From the video, it became clear that Kandi Burruss's place in Xscape may be in danger of being taken by his new rival, the 3-year-old daughter of Tiny and T.I., Heiress Harris.

In the cute video clip, which Harris shared on his Instagram page, you could see his youngest daughter singing the great success of Xscape, "Feels So Good,quot;, and dancing effortlessly to the rhythm at the same time.

The proud mother was excited about her daughter's talent, and in the caption of her post, Tiny called Heiress her "new superstar lil," and that the girl was preparing for her performance with the group the next day. Tiny also commented that she was surprised that Heiress liked the song so much.

She wrote: “My new superstar lil @heiressdharris prepares for her performance with Xscap3 tomorrow at Macon Ga. Haha! I didn't even know he liked Feels So Good so much! #MommysBiggestFan #SheKnowRealMusicWhenSheHearIt # Xscape90sRnB 👑💜💞 ".

The footage was an instant hit among Tiny fans and generated thousands of likes and comments.

In addition to congratulating Tiny on her progeny's abilities, many users of the popular social media platform were worried about what T.I. I have to say about the clip, as one person wrote: "Waiting for T.I.P. to comment on 3 … 2 … 1,quot; in combination with a laughing emoji.

One person said: "Oh, my lord's advice is going to eliminate this from the Internet with a vocabulary of abundance! 🤣 I love it!

Another social media user revealed: "Because I was really looking for your comment, you know he doesn't play about this!" Take off your ass quickly.

A supporter wrote: "She is becoming more beautiful, smarter and smarter, the young and beautiful Queen. 💞🙏🏽 God bless you, always sweet girl. 💞"

This follower revealed: "In addition to Heiress, the great family of Tiny and Tip is composed of six more children: Major, King, Deyjah, Domani, Messiah and Zonnique Pullins, and so far most of their children have shown considerable musical talents,quot; .

In addition to Messiah's work as a producer on his father's album, Trap trap, Domani was also involved in the music industry, as he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018.



