XFL Calendar Week 3: What football games are today? TV channels, schedules, scores

Week 3 of every 10 of the XFL season is here, and the new soccer league has had a good start.

Sure, the TV ratings of Week 2 went down from Week 1, but that was to be expected. Week 2's ratings were still solid with 2,397 million viewers, 2,324 million, 2,127 million and 1,359 million among the four games. The 1,359 million figure comes from the game broadcast on FS1, which is on the cable, which means that fewer people have access to that channel.

These are much larger numbers compared to what the AAF saw in Week 2, which was 1,018 million (TNT) and less than 500,000 spectators in the two NFL Network games. The fourth AAF game of Week 2 was aired on Bleacher Report Live, so there are no numbers for that game. The XFL has a much better television deal than the one that the AAF had, and could end up being a big reason why the league survives, at least more than the AAF.

As for week 3, there are some great games on this week's calendar. The first game, Roughnecks at Vipers, will probably not be close as it is a confrontation between the hottest offensive and the weakest offensive. The last matches of Saturday and early Sunday are between 1-1 clubs, and we close the week with another 2-0 vs. 0-2 with the Defenders facing the Wildcats.

For betting odds and predictions, you can read my early week advances.

XFL Calendar Week 3: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule for week 3 of the XFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday, February 21

Game Time TV Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET A B C Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday February 22

Game Time TV New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN Defenders of D.C. in L.A. wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Saturday XFL games TV channels, live broadcast

We show you how to catch every game on Saturday.

Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

As I mentioned in my prediction column, this game has the potential to be a big bang. Houston QB P.J. Walker is one of the first MVP favorites with his seven touchdown passes. And Tampa Bay will again be without quarterback Aaron Murray. The Vipers have fought on the offensive without offensive touchdowns throughout the season. His only touchdown of the season came in a pick-six. Tampa Bay is likely to fall to 0-3 in a 10-game season, so it is virtually impossible to have a chance in the playoffs.

Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: FOX

FOX Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

This should be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend. The Forsaken could win in Week 2 with the return of quarterback Landry Jones, but Jones was not exactly stellar. Seattle was able to win in Week 2 despite not playing well on the offensive. This should be a revealing game between two teams trying to find their way this season. Seattle has a great advantage in the local field, which could influence who ends up winning this confrontation.

Sunday XFL game television channels, live broadcast

We show you how to catch every game on Sunday.

New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks

Kick off: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

The second game of this week between 1-1 clubs. The Guardians looked like a dominant team in Week 1, but then they stayed in the 27-0 loss to the Defenders in Week 2. The BattleHawks came to victory in Week 1 and barely lost a close game against the Roughnecks in Week 2. The BattleHawks seem to have the advantage, especially with New York's decision to start QB Matt McGloin last week. Still, this should be a fun game.

Defenders of D.C. in L.A. wildcats

Kick off: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

Cardale Jones has looked great as the defending quarterback quarterback, and has the opportunity to be the league's MVP. But the Defenders have been a complete unit with a powerful offensive and defense that forced three turnovers in Week 1 and a close in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Wildcats fired their defensive coordinator after Week 1 and fell in a 0-2 hole. A victory this week for the Wildcats would be a big surprise in the XFL.