Wolves vs Espanyol: a man from Barcelona accused of alleged racist abuse in Molineux | Soccer news







A 24-year-old man from Barcelona was accused of alleged racially aggravated abuse following the clash of the Europa League with the Wolves of Espanyol.

He will appear before the Dudley Magistrates Court on Saturday after being arrested for accusations of songs made during Thursday night's match in Molineux.

The man was expelled from the ground during the game, the commissioners dealt with the incident before UEFA's three-step protocol had to be invoked.

The home team dominated their last leg of the 32, and won 4-0 thanks in large part to a Diogo Jota hat-trick.

Jota opened the scoring in the first half and completed his triplet after the break, after an impressive goal from Ruben Neves that had doubled his lead.

The second leg will take place at the RCDE stadium on Thursday.