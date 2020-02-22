With 4 deaths in Iran and more cases on 3 continents, fears of the coronavirus pandemic increase

Read live updates about the coronavirus outbreak here.
HONG KONG – An alarming wave of new cases of coronavirus outside of China, with the fear of a major outbreak in Iran, threatens to transform the contagion into a global pandemic, as Middle Eastern countries struggled to close their borders and continents so far greatly saved reported large increases in the disease.
In Iran, which had insisted until Tuesday that it had no cases, the virus may have reached most major cities, including Tehran, and killed at least four people, according to health officials. There have already been cases of travelers from Iran with positive results for the virus in Canada and Lebanon.
The number of cases also skyrocketed in South Korea, with the sudden spread linked to a secret church where hundreds of congregants attended services with numerous people infected with the virus.
The United States now has 34 cases, with more expected, and Italy experienced an increase of three cases to 17 and ordered mandatory quarantine measures.
"The cases we see in the rest of the world, although the numbers are small, but not linked to Wuhan or China, is very worrying," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a news Friday . conference at the agency headquarters in Geneva. "These points are really very worrying."
As concerns about the extent and duration of the outbreak grew, stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Friday amid concerns about the virus. drag down global demand and damage the global economy.
Tehran's disturbing reports suggested that the virus was being transmitted far beyond what officials had previously recognized. While the country's health officials confirmed only 18 cases on Friday, the number of deaths indicates that the total is likely to be much higher.
Four reported deaths probably mean at least 200 cases, said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. If the virus kills approximately 2 percent of known victims, as Chinese doctors reported, then the number of deaths can be multiplied by 50 to get an estimate of the case, he explained.
"People do not die immediately from this virus; usually, it takes two or three weeks after the cases begin to spread until the first death," Osterholm said. “So there can be many more cases and many more deaths along the way. And we didn't even know there was a problem in Iran before yesterday. "
Minou Mohrez, who is part of the infectious diseases committee of the Iranian Ministry of Health, told the official IRNA news agency on Friday that it was clear that the virus was spreading through the cities of Iran.
"A coronavirus epidemic has begun in the country," he said. "It is possible that it exists in all the cities of Iran."
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur, said Friday that there were more than 735 people hospitalized with symptoms similar to those who were being tested for the virus.
Kuwait's civil aviation authority on Friday suspended all flights to and from Iran, which shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iraq, where health officials have a limited capacity to stop the spread of the virus in case it reaches those countries
Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of infectious risk management at W.H.O., said the rapid increase in cases in Iran was disturbing.
"We wonder what is the extent of the outbreak in Iran," he told reporters on Friday. “We wonder about the potential to export more cases in the coming days. We want all countries to be aware of this and take detailed measures to address these cases as soon as possible. "
As concerns grew that Iran was emerging as an important new transmission vector, the country where the coronavirus originated was also responding to significant negative developments.
Officials in China, who are already struggling to deal with an outbreak that has infected more than 76,000 people and resulted in 2,300 deaths, announced a new front in their war against the virus on Friday, authorities said. infection groups in at least four prisons in three provinces.
The outbreaks, which affected at least 512 prisoners and guards, raised the spectrum of the disease that is spread through the country's extensive prison system.
More than 200 of the infections occurred in a prison in the city of Jining, 450 miles east of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province and the center of the outbreak; Officials there suggested that the group could have been tied to a prison guard.
In South Korea, the total number of cases exceeded 340 on Saturday morning, and the authorities rushed to track all the people who had contacted members of the Church of Jesus Shincheonji. Members of that church, along with their family members and others who contracted the virus, account for more than half of the country's confirmed infections.
More than 1,250 church members have reported potential symptoms, health officials said, which increases the likelihood of the nation's workload firing.
As of Saturday, more than 700 Shincheonji members, which the main churches in South Korea consider a cult, have not yet been contacted, according to health officials, who expected to detect signs of infection.
In response, the government is closing thousands of kindergartens and community centers, even banning outdoor political demonstrations that are a feature of life in downtown Seoul.
The four virus-related deaths in Iran occurred in Qom, a sacred city popular with Shiite pilgrims throughout the Middle East.
People have already tested positive in Qom, Tehran and Gilan, near the Caspian Sea, said Mr. Jahanpur, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
"Most of these people were residents of Qom or had traveled to Qom in the last days or weeks," he said.
In Qom, religious schools and seminars were closed on Thursday because authorities urged people to avoid meeting in large groups. But on Friday, as The Iranians went to vote in the parliamentary elections, the polling stations were open and the communal ink puddles for people to lower their fingers proving that they voted were of great use.
With rumors spreading across the country about instant messaging services such as Telegram, a confused and increasingly worried audience saw how Tehran's largest subway station suddenly closed. Workers wearing protective equipment descended to the station, apparently responding to reports of sick travelers. It remained closed Friday night.
There was a growing skepticism about the management of the outbreak by the government. Mahmoud Sadeghi, an open member of the Tehran Parliament, accused the government of "covering up the spread of an epidemic."
While the source of the outbreak in Iran could not be specified, officials speculated that it began in the large population of Chinese workers in the country.
Critics accused the government of minimizing the disease and not taking strict precautions to avoid its arrival in the country, in order to avoid provoking China, a key trading partner and a lifeline for Iran's economy against US sanctions.
Sanctions against Iran could hamper its ability to contain the spread of the virus and decrease the country's ability to mobilize international support.
"Iran has problems accessing specialized medicines for rare and special diseases due to sanctions, whether private companies or banks refuse to work with Iran for fear of US secondary sanctions," said Tara Sepehri Far, researcher from Iran on Human Rights Watch.
The new global groups showed, once again, the difficulty of judging the true number of infections, amid concerns about the lack of reports and the rapid change in the definitions of confirmed cases.
To further strengthen the idea that the virus is spreading widely, a team of epidemiological models at Imperial College London estimated Friday that two-thirds of people infected with the coronavirus who left mainland China before restrictions were imposed had traveled all over the world without being detected.
The team, one of several modeling groups regularly consulted by the WHO, calculated how many cases were detected in different countries and how many should have been detected based on the flights that left Wuhan just before the end of most air travel outside of China.
Detection failures "potentially resulted in multiple transmission chains from person to person not yet detected," the study of the modeling team concluded.
The virus is spreading even in places where you might expect them to have the closest monitoring and prevention. In Beijing, an increase in cases in two hospitals increased the fear that the epidemic could be growing in a city so far largely free of extensive infections.
Infections, and in some cases, deaths, of medical workers have become a powerful symbol of the cost of the epidemic for many Chinese. On Thursday, another doctor in Wuhan died. The doctor, Peng Yinhua, 29, had postponed his wedding to continue treating patients, according to local news reports.
Earlier this week, a high-profile doctor, Liu Zhiming, director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, died.
The almost random nature of the new reports and new deaths is an indication that the virus is moving much faster than countries report to W.H.O., said Dr. Osterholm.
"How many of these groups and travel cases and prison outbreaks do we have to see before we realize that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg?" he said. “The tests are just being installed all over the world. There is hardly any in Africa at the moment. Even in the US UU., We are testing travel cases, but we are not testing in any significant way that it detects cases that we do not suspect were there. "
Vivian Wang reported from Hong Kong, Donald G. McNeil Jr. and Farnaz Fassihi from New York, and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Marc Santora contributed reports from London and Choe Sang-Hun from Seoul, South Korea.