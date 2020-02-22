With 4 deaths in Iran and more cases on 3 continents, fears of the coronavirus pandemic increase

Read live updates about the coronavirus outbreak here.

HONG KONG – An alarming wave of new cases of coronavirus outside of China, with the fear of a major outbreak in Iran, threatens to transform the contagion into a global pandemic, as Middle Eastern countries struggled to close their borders and continents so far greatly saved reported large increases in the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLc82912255c4614df5640e309e5a5699b11% %MINIFYHTMLc82912255c4614df5640e309e5a5699b12%

In Iran, which had insisted until Tuesday that it had no cases, the virus may have reached most major cities, including Tehran, and killed at least four people, according to health officials. There have already been cases of travelers from Iran with positive results for the virus in Canada and Lebanon.

The number of cases also skyrocketed in South Korea, with the sudden spread linked to a secret church where hundreds of congregants attended services with numerous people infected with the virus.

The United States now has 34 cases, with more expected, and Italy experienced an increase of three cases to 17 and ordered mandatory quarantine measures.