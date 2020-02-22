Winners of the NAACP Image Awards 2020: the complete list

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Beyoncé, his daughter Blue ivy carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas XActress Marsai Martin, 50 cents Y Jordan Peele They are some of the celebrities who received 2020 NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
Several winners were announced at a preliminary dinner on Friday, including Bey and Blue Ivy, who shared the Best Duo, Group or Collaboration Award for "Brown Skin Girl,quot; with their collaborators. SAINT JHN Y WizKiD.
Additionally, Rihanna Weeks ago he was named winner of the NAACP President's Award.
blackish star Anthony Anderson, another preliminary winner, returns as host of the NAACP Image Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The 2020 ceremony airs live from Pasadena, California, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
See a complete list of winners (update for updates):
ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR
Angela Basset
Billy porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler perry
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
blackish (ABC) – WINNER
Ballers (HBO)
Dear whites (Netflix)
adult (Free form)
The neighborhood (CBS)
Best Comedy Series Actor
Anthony Anderson – blackish – WINNER
Cedric The Entertainer – The neighborhood (CBS)
Don Cheadle Black Monday (Show time)
Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)
Tracy Morgan – "The Last O.G." (TBS)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning – Dear whites (Netflix)
Jill Scott – First Wives Club (BET +)
Tiffany Haddish – The Last O.G. (TBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross – blackish (A B C)
Yara Shahidi – adult (Free form)
Best Comedy Series Cast Actor
Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC) – WINNER
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn nine and nine (NBC)
Laurence Fishburne – blackish (A B C)
Terry Crews – Brooklyn nine and nine (NBC)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) – WINNER
Halle Bailey – adult-ish "(Free form)
Loretta Devine – Family meeting (Netflix)
Regina Hall – Black Monday (Show time)
Tichina Arnold – The neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Drama Series
Green leaf (OWN) – WINNER
Harlem godfather (EPIX)
Queen sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime) "Watchmen,quot; (HBO)
Best actor in a drama series
Omari Hardwick – "Power,quot; (Starz) – WINNER
Billy Porter – "Pose,quot; (FX Networks)
Forest Whitaker – "Godfather of Harlem,quot; (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe – "Queen Sugar,quot; (OWN)
Sterling K. Brown – "This is us,quot; (NBC)
Best Drama Actress
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
Wesley Routine – Queen sugar (OWN)
Simone Missick – Everyone gets up (CBS)
Viola Davis – How to escape the murder (A B C)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau – Claws (TNT) – WINNER
Delroy Lindo – The good fight (Total access to CBS)
Giancarlo Esposito – Harlem godfather (EPIX)
Nigél Thatch – Harlem godfather (EPIX)
Wendell Pierce – Tom Ryan by Ryan Ryan (Main video)
Best Drama Series Cast Actress
Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN) – WINNER
CCH Pounder – NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Lyric Ross – We are (NBC)
Susan Kelechi Watson – We are (NBC)
Tina Lifford – Queen sugar (OWN)
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Best television movie, limited series or dramatic special
When they see us (Netflix) – WINNER
American son (Netflix)
Being Mary Jane (BET networks)
Native son (HBO)
True detective (HBO)
Best actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Caleel Harris – When they see us (Netflix)
Ethan Henru Herisse – When they see us (Netflix)
Idris Elba – Luther (BBC America)
Mahershala Ali – True detective (HBO)
Best actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis – When they see us (Netflix)
Gabrielle Union – Being Mary Jane (BET networks)
Kerry Washington – American son (Netflix)
Octavia Spencer – The truth was told (Apple TV +)
News / featured information (series or special)
Unsung (TV One) – WINNER
PUSHOUT: The criminalization of black girls in schools (PBS)
Survive R. Kelly (Lifetime)
The breakfast club (REVOLT)
God's story with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Outstanding Conversation Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) – WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The real (Syndicated)
The store: uninterrupted (HBO)
The Tamron Hall show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program / Reality Competition Series / Game Show
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) – WINNER
Iyanla: Fix my life (OWN)
Lip sync battle (Paramount Network)
Best sunday (BET networks)
The voice (NBC)
Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix
Exceptional variety (series or special)
Back home: a Beyoncé movie (Netflix) – WINNER
2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET networks)
Dave Chappelle: sticks and stones (Netflix)
Saturday night live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes: not normal (Netflix)
Outstanding program for children
Family meeting (Netflix) – WINNER
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Kevin Hart's guide to black history (Netflix)
Marvel & # 39; s Avengers: Black Panther & # 39; s Quest (Disney XD)
Motown magic (Netflix)
Excellent performance of a young man (series, special, television movie or limited series)
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) – WINNER
Caleel Harris – When they see us (Netflix)
Lonnie Chavis – We are (NBC)
Lyric Ross – We are (NBC)
Miles Brown – blackish (A B C)
Featured host in a talk or news / information (series or special): individual or set
Jada Pinkett Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) – WINNER
Angela Rye – Gifted and broken youth: a BET town hall (BET networks)
Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro – Sight (A B C)
Featured host in a reality / reality competition, game show or variety (series or special): individual or joint
Steve Harvey – Family Celebrity Fight (ABC) – WINNER
Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix my life (OWN)
LL Cool J – Lip sync battle (Paramount Network)
Regina Hall – BET Awards 2019 (BET networks)
Wayne Brady – Let's make a Deal (CBS)
Excellent guest performance in a comedy or drama series
Kelly Rowland – American soul (BET Networks) – WINNER
Blair Underwood – Dear whites (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – Queen sugar (OWN)
HIGHER. – STAR (FOX)
Sanaa Lathan – The case (Show time)
Anna Pocaro / IndieWire / Shutterstock
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding album
Back home: the live album – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records) – WINNER
Because I love you – Lizzo (Nice Life Records / Atlantic Records)
I used to know that H.E.R. – HIS. (RCA Records)
Sketchpad – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
Worthy – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
New exceptional artist
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records) – WINNER
Ari Lennox (Dreamville / Interscope Records)
Lucky Daye (Keep Cool / RCA Records)
Mahalia (Burkmar / Warner Music United Kingdom)
Mykal Kilgore (Affective music)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) – WINNER
Khalid (RCA Records)
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
HIGHER. (BOE Music Group / EMPIRE)
PJ Morton (Morton Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records) – WINNER
Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
HIS. (RCA Records)
India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Lizzo (Nice Life Records / Atlantic Records)
Exceptional song – Traditional
"Enough,quot; – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
"Jerome,quot; – Lizzo (Nice Life Records / Atlantic Records)
"SPIRIT,quot; – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records)
"Stand Up,quot; – Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)
"Constant Love,quot; – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Exceptional song – Contemporary
"Before I Let Go,quot; – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records) – WINNER
"Hard place,quot; – H.E.R. (RCA Records)
"Juice,quot; – Lizzo (Nice Life Records / Atlantic Records)
"Talk,quot; – Khalid (RCA Records)
"Motivation,quot; – Normani (Keep Cool / RCA Records)
Excellent duo, group or collaboration
"Brown Skin Girl,quot; – Blue Ivy, SAIN JHN, Beyoncé and WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records) – WINNER
"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records)
"Say yes,quot; – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records / EMPIRE)
Shea Butter Baby "- Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville / Interscope Records)
"Show me love,quot; – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)
Outstanding jazz album
Love and liberation – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz) – WINNER
Carib – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)
Heart center – Najee (Shanachie)
Soulmate – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)
The dream is you: Vanessa Rubin sings to Tadd Dameron – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)
Best Gospel / Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
"Love Theory,quot; – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records / RCA Records) – WINNER
"I did it,quot; – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group / Entertainment One)
"Laughter,quot; – Bebe Winans feat. Korean soul (Regime registers)
"Not yet,quot; – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration)
"Victoria,quot; – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records / Motown Gospel / Capitol CMG)
Excellent Music Video / Visual Album
Juice – Lizzo (Nice Life Records / Atlantic Records) – WINNER
Hard place – HIS. (RCA Records)
No orientation – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records)
Constant love – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Talk – Khalid (RCA Records)
Excellent soundtrack / compilation album
The Lion King: the gift – Beyoncé with several artists (Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records) – WINNER
Harriet (Original movie soundtrack) – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack – Various artists (Motown Records)
The Lion King Original movie soundtrack – Various artists (Walt Disney Records)
Us (original movie soundtrack) – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
MOVING IMAGE CATEGORIES
Outstanding movie
Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus functions)
Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.)
Queen & Slim (Universal images)
U.S (Universal images)
Best actor in a movie
Chadwick Boseman – 21 bridges (STX movies)
Daniel Kaluuya – Queen & Slim (Universal images)
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Michael B. Jordan – Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.)
Winston Duke – U.S (Universal images)
Best actress in a movie
Alfre Woodard – Clemency (Neon)
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus functions)
Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal images)
Lupita Nyong & # 39; or – U.S (Universal images)
Naomie Harris – Black and blue (Screen Gems / Sony Pictures)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Jamie Foxx – Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.)
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Harriet (Focus functions)
Sterling K. Brown – Waves (A24)
Tituss Burgess – Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes – Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Da & # 39; Vine Joy Randolph – Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Janelle Monáe – Harriet (Focus functions)
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers (STX movies)
Marsai Martin – Small (Universal images)
Octavia Spencer – Luce (Neon)
Excellent innovative performance in the movie
Marsai Martin – Small (Universal Pictures) – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus functions)
Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal images)
Rob Morgan – Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.)
Shahadi Wright Joseph – U.S (Universal images)
Outstanding set in a movie
Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.) – WINNER
Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus functions)
Queen & Slim (Universal images)
U.S (Universal images)
Excellent independent film
Dolemite is my name (Netflix) – WINNER
Clemency (Neon)
Luce (Neon)
Queen & Slim (Universal images)
The boy who took advantage of the wind (Netflix)
Excellent voiceover performance of characters (television or cinema)
James Earl Jones – The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios) – WINNER
Alfre Woodard – The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Donald Glover – The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Lupita Nyong & # 39; or – Serengeti (Discovery Channel)
Sterling K. Brown – Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Excellent documentary (film)
Toni Morrison: the pieces that I am (Magnolia Pictures) – WINNER
Miles Davis: Birth of the Great (Eagle Rock entertainment)
The black godfather (Netflix)
The apollo (HBO)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's fight for equality (HBO)
Featured documentary (television – series or special)
Hitsville: The Creation of Motown (Showtime) – WINNER
Free meek (Main video)
Back home: a Beyoncé movie (Netflix)
Martin: the legacy of a king (BET networks)
ReMastered: Sam Cooke's Two Murders (Netflix)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding writing in a comedy series
Cord Jefferson – The good place – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC) – WINNER
Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce – One day at a time – Ghosts (Netflix)
Jason Kim – Barry – Past = present x future over yesterday (HBO)
Karen Gist, Peter Saji – Mixed-ish – Let your hair down (ABC)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Steve King's comments Meet Trevor Noah: racism detective (Comedy Central)
Outstanding writing in a dramatic series
Nichelle Tramble Spellman – Truth Be Told – Monster (Apple TV +) – WINNER
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – When they see us – Part four (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – Watchmen – The extraordinary being (HBO)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All american – Hussle & Motivate (The CW)
Pat Charles – Black Lightning – The book of secrets: Chapter one: Prodigal Son (The CW)
Outstanding writing in a movie (television)
Suzan-Lori Parks – Native son (HBO) – WINNER
Cas Sigers-Beedles – It was chaos before Christmas (BET)
Melissa Bustamante – A winter Christmas song (Lifetime)
Patrik-Ian Polk – Being Mary Jane (BET networks)
Yvette Nicole Brown – Always a bridesmaid (BET networks)
C Barius / Universal / ILM / Kobal / Shutterstock
Outstanding writing in a movie (movie)
Jordan Peele – U.S (Universal Pictures) – WINNER
Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency (Neon)
Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham – Just mercy (Images from Warner Bros.)
Doug Atchison – Brian Banks (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)
Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard – Harriet (Focus functions)
DIRECT CATEGORIES
Outstanding direction in a comedy series
Anya Adams – RADIANCE – Outward Bound (Netflix) – WINNER
Justin tip – Black Monday -7042 (Showtime)
Ken Whittingham – Atypical – Road Rage Paige (Netflix)
Randall Winston – Grace and Frankie – The pharmacy (Netflix)
Shaka King – Strident – Pool (Hulu)
Outstanding direction in a dramatic series
Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson – Power – Forgot Dre (STARZ) – WINNER
Ava DuVernay – When they see us – Part four (Netflix)
Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – Nevada – Hedgehogs (FX Networks)
Debbie Allen – Grey's Anatomy – Silent all these years (ABC)
Jet Wilkinson – The Chi – The scorpion and the frog (Showtime)
Outstanding direction in a movie (television)
Rashid Johnson – Native son (HBO) – WINNER
Codie Elaine Oliver – Black love (OWN)
Janice Cooke – I'm someone's son: the story of Regina Louise (Lifetime)
Kenny Leon – American son (Netflix)
Russ Parr – Bobby Debarge's story (TV One)
Outstanding direction in a movie (movie)
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The boy who took advantage of the wind (Netflix) – WINNER
Jordan Peele – U.S (Universal images)
Kasi Lemmons – Harriet (Focus functions)
Mati Diop – Atlantics (Les Films du Bal Present in coproduction with Cinekap et Frakas Productions in coproduction with Arte France Cinema et Canal + International for Netflix)
Reginald Hudlin – The black godfather (Netflix)