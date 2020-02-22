Will Arnett expects a son with a businesswoman girlfriend

WENN / FayesVision

To be a father for the third time, the actor who plays George Oscar Bluth II in & # 39; Arrested Development & # 39; He has had two other children from his previous marriage to Amy Poehler.

Will arnett He is ready to be a dad again.

"The Lego movie"star, who has two children with ex-wife Amy Poehler, expects a third party with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, according to Us Weekly.

He will be Brawn's second son.

The businesswoman began dating the actor last year (19).

Arnett and Poehler separated in 2012 after nine years of marriage and the actor officially filed for divorce in April 2014.

The marriage officially ended in July 2016.