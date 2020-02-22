Wilder vs Fury 2: the definitive redemption of the prize for Tyson Fury if he can overcome the terrifying Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729111% %MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729112%









%MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729113% %MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729114%







0:43



Tensions overflowed at the press conference!

Tensions overflowed at the press conference!

Tyson Fury has been on the top of the mountain once before, but he didn't like the view. In the four years since he lost his titles, he lost his way, he lost the equivalent of a super light fat, but he never lost in the ring.

His entire life seemed to unfold in an extraordinary 12th round against Deontay Wilder when he crashed brutally against the floor and unexpectedly survived to tell the story, but, in the rematch tonight, he can claim true redemption. During his dark times after becoming world champion, Fury visualized a brighter future and, once again challenging Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, he has the glory and acclamation of his given talent God always seemed destined. for.

%MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729115% %MINIFYHTML88307caacf9f45c0907eab9dda4f729116%

The only problem? On the opposite corner there is an avalanche of power considered last year as the toughest fighter of all time. Wilder has a KO index of 95 percent and Fury is the only opponent he has not been able to crush. Together they are undefeated in 73 fights in total, they shared an exciting raffle 14 months ago, they are desperate to solve the score tonight and promise to fight again later in 2020.

Wilder and Fury fought for a classic draw in December 2018

* *

These are two of the most electric personalities and gigantic auras: Wilder with the bear's torso under a fur coat with his hard look hidden by sunglasses, Fury's face dotted in a tailored suit and his tongue Sharp enough to launch ingenuity for a second to realize. Each of them has experienced terrible minimums, but both went out and now speak powerfully about their problems.

Wilder's fiance, Telli Swift, and Fury's wife, Paris, have been part of the fight week, perhaps the true force behind these strong men. The boxers are parents of 13 children combined, brothers of younger brothers who also struggle to make a living: Wilder first put on gloves to pay the medical bills of his disabled firstborn.

The similarities are profound all these years, and after all these successes, later. Neither of them has left their small home cities because of the bright lights. Tuscaloosca and Morecambe, in Alabama and Lancashire, believe they are home to the heaviest heavyweight in the world, however, locals do not blink when these famous giants are engaged in their daily lives.

* *

But they are opposite poles in their preparation for tonight's fight, one of them mistaken in their determined belief that their philosophy will provide a crucial advantage.

For the champion, nothing changes. Wilder's coach, Jay Deas, remains in the corner, as he has been throughout his career. They trained where they always train, at home in Alabama, and Wilder will fight as he always fights, with all the subtlety of a hungry pit bull at dinner time.

The challenger has completely renewed his approach, not for the first time. Gone is Ben Davison, his coach during his huge weight loss and Wilder's first fight, as well as Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach, who appeared briefly and Ricky Hatton, a trusted assistant. Sugarhill Steward, nephew of coach Emanuel that Fury first met a decade ago, is now in his corner and has promised a new attack game plan, but this is a new and unproven alliance. Fury also claims to have dipped his knuckles in gasoline to harden them, an old Traveler street fighting trick, as well as another strange preparation that is better not said.

A leopard cannot change its places, but the convention never applies to Fury, whom even the Sin City Strip jesters consider a dissident. He was trained by his uncle Peter Fury when the reign of the world title of Wladimir Klitschko ended, but they never returned to work together and never explained why.

"I will not run, you will fall in two rounds," Fury promised.

Wilder replied: "I don't buy anything he says. It's his job to stay away. Thirty-six minutes have to avoid me."

Opinion of the IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua: "For Wilder to win he has to knock out Fury, and he couldn't do it the first time. For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or take him out of the box. Fury he has more to his arsenal so that's why I lean towards him.

"Fury is underestimated with his punching power that makes him dangerous.

"Wilder is not the best fighter, but he has a right hand, if you can avoid that, you have to hit him."

0:32 Joshua: Fury has more for his arsenal Joshua: Fury has more for his arsenal

0:39 Lennox Lewis on Wilder, Fury and Joshua Lennox Lewis on Wilder, Fury and Joshua

* *

The clues to consider in the early hours of Sunday morning will arrive in the first seconds, definitely within a minute.

Will Wilder swing like a man possessed in search of a first round KO? Will Fury dance outside or surprise Wilder when he finds him head on?

The general consensus is Wilder by knockout or Fury in points, but there are more bluffs prior to the fight than in some of the creepiest casinos in Las Vegas, so more strange things could happen. Remember Fury's susceptibility to being cut above his right eye. At the end of the first round, if the fight goes so far, it will be clear which boxer is the killer and which is the bull.

The consequences for the loser will be far-reaching and potentially shocking to Earth, whoever is destined to be seen through an entirely new prism once its defects (or its humanity) are exposed. Future opponents will then circulate and new narratives will be born.

This sensational occasion, truly a classic fight in progress, will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the exciting heavyweight division of this era where the winner must simply face Anthony Joshua to decide the legitimate king.