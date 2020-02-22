Wilder vs Fury 2: the & # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin returns with arrest victory over Gerald Washington | Boxing News





Martin knocked down Washington

"Prince,quot; Charles Martin arrested Gerald Washington to increase his hopes of returning to the image of the world title.

Martin, the former IBF champion and rival of Anthony Joshua, dropped Washington with a furtive left hand in the sixth round that caused the sudden stop.

The fight was an IBF eliminator, which led Martin one step closer to fighting for the title he handed to Joshua in 2016. He became the second shortest reigning heavyweight champion in history with that result.

But Martin has now won five of six bouts since then (he lost a decision to Adam Kownacki in 2018) after a blunt hit in Washington.

They had shared five rounds without activity or excitement in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in the fight before Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, before Martin finished the process.

It had already caused a swell under the eyes of Washington, a former US Navy man. UU., Then landed a left hand hitting his left-handed posture. Washington got up, but the referee did not let him continue.

Washington has also been stopped by Wilder, Kownacki and Jarrell Miller.

Martin, however, has resurrected his chances of eventually fighting again for the IBF belt, which Joshua will defend against Kubrat Pulev in June.