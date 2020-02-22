Wilder v Fury 2: Fortified Tyson Fury promises to knock out Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

Fury: "Weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British meat. It's no secret, I'm looking for a knockout,quot;

















Tyson Fury tipped the balance at 19st 7lbs for his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has promised to knock out WBC champion Deontay Wilder in Saturday's heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

The fury weighed 19º 7 pounds (273 pounds) on Friday, more than 16.5 pounds more than his first encounter with Wilder.

But the undefeated challenger says that the weight will only increase his punching power and will not hamper his defensive movement, which he will need to avoid Wilder's punishing right hand.

"Weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef," the 31-year-old told cheers for a Las Vegas support group.

"It's no secret that I'm looking for a knockout."

"I feel comfortable with the weight," he added. "I am where I want to be. I have not been trying to lose weight."

"I am a giant heavyweight. I have been eating clean, eating well and any weight that weighs at night does not matter.

"You've seen heavy weights that weigh 200 pounds. You've seen them weigh 300 pounds."

"The heavyweight division has no limit, so it is one of those things."

Wilder, meanwhile, tipped the scale at 16º 7lbs (231lbs), the highest of his career. The American says he was not worried about being 17.5 pounds heavier than in the first fight, and hopes that Fury is true to his word and comes to fight instead of boxing on Saturday.

"I've always had to fight with boys bigger than me and that weight is only going to stop him," Wilder said.

"The extra weight on me, I'm going to balance it and I'm not worried about his weight. What I told him was not to blink.

"I really don't know what his plans are or what he is going to do or not going to do."

"So, if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let's make it happen, that will benefit me more than anything, that he gets close to me."

"So I hope you continue with that game plan and follow it and not just talk about exaggerations."

"Really do what you say you're going to do. I'm looking forward to it."

"I really feel that he is very, very nervous since the first time it happened."

"When you take down a person and cause a concussion, you never forget him. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it."