Why is the Pomona wrestling dynasty "better than Valor football,quot;?

%MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e11% %MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e12%

Fighting mothers, bless them, don't miss a trick. Or a call.

%MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e13% %MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e14%

"You know those referees, always stealing from our boys," said Suzette Olguin, mother of Pomona, Elijah, 120 pounds, while third-place matches ended Saturday afternoon at the CHSAA State Wrestling tournament.

%MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e15% %MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e16%

While we curled up in the lobby of the Pepsi Center, another mother of Pomona passed by. Suzette approached and approached her with a sympathetic hug.

"His son, he was in third / fourth place (game), and was double or triple in overtime," Olguin explained. "And the boy got stuck and they wouldn't call to delay to save our lives. We wear the wrong colors."

She smiled.

"It's a joke."

You ask about Pomona Envy, and the Panthers mathematically finished their fourth Class 5A state team title in five years, and five in the last eight seasons, before the finals began on Saturday night.

That they are becoming for the mats what Value Christian is for the grill. New money. The dynasty you love to hate.

"I think so," Olguin replied. "My daughter is also a gymnast, so we're sorry in that regard. And definitely at the end of wrestling. You don't believe it until you experience it."

What is that line of Wes Manthooth from the movie "Anchorman,quot;? Heterosexual purely. But (expletive), I respect you.

"I think we are best that Valor football, "laughed Gage Bernall, the Pomona junior who was scheduled to fight for the 160-pound crown on Saturday night." I mean, they win a lot.

"But we are consistently one of the best one or two teams every year. And we are constantly competitive and very good. I take it totally as a badge of honor."

They call it honor. Rivals call him cheeky. Cocky even. We againts the world. Former Panther Theorius Robison riding hate like a stallion, until he reaches three state titles.

"I think there are more fans in the fans," Pomona coach Sam Federico said about the grudge against the Panthers.

“I know all the coaches. They put in the work. Everyone works hard for their individual children to win state titles. Those guys are no different from me. "

Well, except that 12 of the 13 state qualifiers are on their way back next year. And, you know, about Valor …

"They are good at football," Federico replied with a smile. "But we do too."

Touch

"I think he loves it," Bernall said. "I mean, even though some teams might hate us, while we win, he doesn't care what other teams think of us."

"You hate to see them succeed," said Ponderosa coach Tito Rinaldis of Pomona. "But at the same time, you know, it's great … it's a love-hate. For sure."

Don't tell anyone, but privately, Rinaldis and Federico are friends. And Rinaldis will tell your face what others have whispered for a while: Few programs in the state, if there are any, have a better youth feeding system at this time than the Panthers.

"Excellent feeding program, ”he said. "They are very well trained. They work hard. They don't take time off. They are fighting, fighting, fighting. And there are many programs that could be good. But their people just don't want to spend the time it takes. It takes time. "

With that, Rinaldis laughed. Knowingly.

"My wife hates at this time of year, "he said.

Moms hate him too, sometimes. Elijah Olguin first joined Pomona's wrestling club when he was 4 years old. Start being young. Lift them well.

"You enter the Pomona Elite room any day of the week and you will see about 50-60 children working there for the same dream," Suzette said. "We are close. They have known each other since they were little. And they are more than fighters. They are a brotherhood."

As if it were a sign, a couple of preteens walk through the esplanade, two children dressed in black Pomona wrestling shirts.

"You see them?" Olguin asked. “All these little children running, they are all little fighters looking for the same dream. And everyone wants to be on this team. It's pretty. & # 39;

It is a brotherhood. And it doesn't go anywhere.